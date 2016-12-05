The opposition’s option (국문)

A roar of public outrage demands President Park Geun-hye step down immediately. It is not the people’s role to take into account the realistic implications of an abrupt resignation or take responsibility for any chaotic ramifications thereafter. Responsibility for hammering out rational solutions by fully reflecting public opinion should be borne by political circles.
Considering the public’s vehement call for a retreat of President Park from government, it could be right to push forward her impeachment.
Yet, politics is not about putting public calls into action by the book.
The Park administration has outlived its usefulness. Whether Park leaves in January or April, her departure is unavoidable. The most important thing now is to elect the next president. The process should be cleared of any potential flaws, not to mention securing the time needed to scrutinize the qualifications of a new president.
Nevertheless, the main opposition Minjoo Party of Korea is bent on Park’s impeachment this Friday. It plans to put an impeachment motion to a vote even if ruling Saenuri Party lawmakers not loyal to the president do not join its crusade against her.
The main opposition even ignored growing concerns that if the motion is voted down in the National Assembly, it could give immunity to the president. The party could have calculated that a rejection of the motion would further fuel the candlelight vigils and blame it on ruling party legislators with no affiliations to Park. If the presidential election is to be held within 60 days after she steps down, it could help the opposition snatch an easy victory in the election, the party thinks.
But that’s a serious miscalculation. Candle-lit vigils are not a trophy of a certain political group, but a grim judgement on the arrogance and mistakes of Park. Many citizens harbor strong resentment over such political moves even if they want Park’s immediate retreat.
The opposition must do its best to ensure a successful presidential election instead of only caring about election victory. As Park pledged to step down following a schedule agreed to by the ruling and opposition parties, the Minjoo must first reach a consensus with Saenuri on a road map for her retreat. If the president does not respond to a demand by lawmakers that she answer by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the opposition can put the motion to a vote immediately. If Minjoo helps with an “orderly retreat” of the president, that will also raise the likelihood of a successful impeachment.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 5, Page 30
분노한 민심은 박근혜 대통령이 즉각 사퇴할 것을 요구한다. 현실성을 따지거나 결과를 책임지지도 않는다. 그것을 제도권으로 수렴해 합리적 해결책을 내놓는 것은 정치권, 특히 현 시국에선 야당의 몫이다.
이미 박근혜 정부는 수명을 다했다. 내년 1월이든 4월·6월이든 박 대통령이 임기를 채우지 못하고 물러나는 건 상수가 됐다고 봐야한다. 그렇다면 나라와 국민에 정작 중요한 것은 다음 정권이다. 대통령을 잘 뽑아야한다. 대선 절차에 하자가 없어야하고 능력을 철저히 검증할 시간도 필요하다.
그런데 제1야당인 더불어민주당은 오로지 '9일 탄핵'만을 외치고있다. 여당 비박계가 동참하지 않더라도 탄핵안 처리를 밀어붙이겠다는 것이다. "탄핵이 부결되면 박 대통령에게 면죄부를 줄 뿐"이란 야권 내부의 우려마저 묵살했다. 탄핵안을 부결시켜 촛불시위를 더욱 자극하고, 책임은 비박계에게 돌리려는 속셈같다. 성난 민심을 업고 박 대통령을 강제로 끌어내린뒤 60일안에 대선을 치르면 손쉽게 집권할 수 있다는 계산이 배경이 됐을 것이다.
그러나 이는 오산이다. 촛불은 박 대통령의 실정에 대한 단죄이지 야당 특정 정파의 전리품이 아니다. 박 대통령의 즉각 퇴진을 원하지만 난국 상황을 당리당략적으로 이용하려는 정치권의 행태엔 거부감을 가진 국민이 많다.
야당은 이미 국정의 공동책임자가 된지 오래다. 대선을 겨냥한 유불리 계산에 앞서 탄핵이 부를 국정공백을 막고 대선이 정상적으로 치러질 수 있도록 노력하는 자세가 절실하다. 대통령이 "여야가 합의한 일정에 따라 물러나겠다"고 약속한 만큼, 일단은 여당과 퇴진 로드맵 단일안을 도출해 청와대에 던지는 것이 우선이다. 비박계가 데드라인으로 제시한 7일 오후 6시까지 대통령이 답을 주지 않으면 바로 탄핵에 돌입하면 된다. 마지막까지 '질서있는 퇴진'에 노력하는 모습을 보인다면 탄핵의 정당성과 성공 확률, 그리고 야당의 수권 가능성은 한층 높아질 것이다.