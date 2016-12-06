Park has the answer (국문)

A few years ago, I had a chance to visit Ernest Hemingway’s birth home in Oak Park, Illinois. It was a two-story house with a small yard. A man welcomed visitors to the home where Hemingway was born in 1899 and spent his childhood. The living room, bedrooms and household goods had been restored.
Along with the nearby Hemingway Museum, the birthplace was a notable local attraction. Every year, more than 9,000 visit the house. The birth house and museum are maintained by the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park, which was created by the people who love and cherish the memories of the author. The guides and staff at the home and museum are all volunteers.
The arson of former president Park Chung Hee’s birthplace in Gumi city, North Gyeongsang, on Dec. 1 reminded me of Hemingway’s birthplace. The suspect said that he set the house on fire because President Park Geun-hye didn’t resign. After the fire, the birthplace of Yook Young-soo in Okcheon, North Chungcheong, is also heightening security. Okcheon County spent 3.7 billion won ($3.16 million) in 2011 to rebuild a decent traditional house where Yook was born. Before the memorial ritual for Yook on Nov. 29, a threat to destroy the house was received.
Birthplaces of presidents are often used for political purposes, but they are basically records of leaders and local tourist attractions. They should be places locals take pride in and visitors stop by. It would be nice if it also helps the local economy. The guide who showed me around Hemingway’s Oak Park home had great respect for the author. A server at a café near the birth home was also proud that Hemingway was from the town.
Park Chung-hee’s birthplace is not something we want to take pride in. It is largely because of President Park. I don’t mean to defend the arsonist, as he committed a crime. Nevertheless, I wonder what Park Geun-hye would think if her faults resulted in her father’s birth home burned and her mother’s birthplace threatened.
The Sindang-dong, eastern Seoul, residence where Park Geun-hye spent her childhood has been restored as the “Park Chung Hee House.” This is where Park Chung Hee, then commander of the 7th Division of the Army, lived from May 1958 to August 1961 until he moved to the National Reconstruction Council chairman’s residence. A calligraphy piece, “Gentle Spirit and Tranquil Mind,” is hanging in the living room, It is said to be a phrase that Park Chung Hee liked.
Still in elementary school, Park Geun-hye must have not understood what it meant. She should know by now. Tormented by criticism, she may desperately want a gentle spirit and tranquil mind. But the citizens demanding her resignation want to end this crisis and return to serenity. How can we achieve this? Park Geun-hye has the answer.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 5, Page 30
*The author is deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YUM TAE-JUNG
몇 년 전 미국 시카고 외곽 오크파크에 있는 소설가 어니스트 헤밍웨이(1899~1961) 생가를 간 적이 있다. 작은 마당이 있는 뾰족 지붕의 2층 집이었다. 키 작은 할아버지가 반갑게 맞아주었다. 헤밍웨이는 이 집에서 태어나 어린 시절을 보냈다. 거실ㆍ방ㆍ살림살이 등이 당시 모습 그대로 복원돼 있었다. 인근 헤밍웨이 박물관과 함께 지역의 대표적인 관광 명소다. 한 해 5000명 이상이 찾는다. 생가ㆍ박물관은 '오크파크 헤밍웨이재단'이 관리한다. 그를 좋아하고 기념하려는 사람들이 만든 재단이다. 생가와 박물관 안내원들은 모두 자원 봉사자다.
헤밍웨이 생가가 떠오른 건, 지난 1일 발생한 경북 구미의 박정희 전 대통령 생가 방화 사건을 보면 서다. 40대의 방화범은 “박근혜 대통령이 하야를 하지 않아서 불을 질렀다”고 말했다. 방화 이후 충북 옥천에 있는 육영수 여사의 생가 관리에도 비상이 걸렸다. 육 여사 생가는 99칸 한옥으로 옥천군이 2011년 37억원을 들여 복원했다. 지난달 29일 열린 육영수 여사 추모제를 앞두고는 ‘부숴 버리겠다’는 협박 전화가 걸려 오기도 했다.
대통령의 생가는 때론 정치적 목적으로 이용되기도 하지만, 기본적으로 한 시대를 이끌었던 인물의 기록이고 지역의 주요한 관광 자원이다. 지역민은 자랑스러워 하고 외부인은 한 번 쯤 찾아가 보고 싶은 곳이 되야 한다. 지역 경제 활성화에 도움이 된다면 더할 나위 없이 좋다. 오크파크에서 집안 구석구석을 돌며 나를 안내했던 할아버지의 설명 속에는 헤밍웨이에 대한 자랑스러움이 섞여 있었다. 생가 인근 카페의 종업원도 헤밍웨이가 오크파크 출신임을 뿌듯해했다.
박 전 대통령의 생가는 자랑스럽기는 커녕 없애버리고 싶은 대상이 됐다. 박근혜 대통령의 영향이 크다. 그렇다고 방화범을 옹호하고 싶은 마음은 조금도 없다. 그는 해서는 안 될 짓을 한 범죄자일 뿐이다. 다만, 딸의 잘못으로 아버지의 생가가 불타고 어머니의 생가가 위협받는 상황을 자식으로서 어떻게 생각하고 있을지는 궁금하다.
박근혜 대통령이 어린 시절을 보냈던 서울 신당동집은 ‘박정희 가옥’이란 이름으로 복원돼 있다. 박 전 대통령이 육군 7사단장이던 1958년 5월부터 61년 8월 국가재건최고회의 의장 공관으로 이주할 때까지 살던 곳이다. 이 집의 응접실에는 ‘神怡心靜’(신이심정ㆍ정신은 온화하고 마음은 고요하다)이 쓰인 액자가 걸려 있다. 박정희 전 대통령이 좋아했던 문구라고 한다. 박근혜 대통령이 초등학교 저학년이던 당시엔 신이심정의 뜻을 알기 어려웠을 것이다. 아마 지금은 알고 있을 것이다. 쏟아지는 비난에 괴로워하며 대통령은 지금 ‘신이심정’ 을 간절히 원하고 있을 지 모른다. 대통령 퇴진을 요구하는 국민도 지금같은 상황이 빨리 끝나고 신이심정의 상태가 되기를 바란다. 어떻게 이룰 것인가. 답은 대통령이 쥐고 있다.
염태정 내셔널 부데스크