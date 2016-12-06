Focus on finding the truth (국문)
국회, 철저한 국정조사로 국정농단 진실 밝혀야
Dec 06,2016
The National Assembly this week embarked on an investigation and hearing on the power abuse scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her inner circle. The questioning will start with the presidential offices of the secretariat and security guards. Heads of eight conglomerates will then be summoned, followed by 27 key figures, including Kim Ki-choon, former chief of staff, and Woo Byung-woo, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, who have been implicated or already indicted with criminal charges for colluding with the president’s controversial friend, Choi Soon-sil.
All eyes will be on the National Assembly to see whether it can uncover the power abuses. The legislature must demonstrate the will and capability to save the country, which is shaken up by the excesses and impotence of its president.
The legislature’s questioning will give grounds to the motion of impeachment against the president by the three opposition parties.
Lawmakers should therefore concentrate on proving whether or how Park was involved in the excesses of the Choi clan. Park claims she was not aware of the wrongdoings by her acquaintances. If her own illegalities are exposed through questioning, the impeachment motion could gain impetus.
Lawmakers must find out from corporate heads whether they were aware of the president’s role behind the donations to the two nonprofit organizations, advertising works channeled to an ad agency owned by Choi, the National Pension Service working in favor of the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and forcing the CJ Group vice chair out of office. Their testimonies could work to build a bribery case on the president as well as the companies.
The parliamentary questioning takes place on Tuesday, following the weekend protest rally that drew 2.32 million people. The people want truth and justice. The rival parties must question and find answers for the people.
But the problem is that most of the witnesses are refusing to attend the questioning. The National Assembly must use all its authorized power to make Kim and Woo, as well as other key witnesses, comply with the questioning. The witnesses are outright disregarding the people if they resist the legislative call. If they have any conscience left, they must at least pay respect to the people by telling the truth.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 5, Page 30
국회의 국정조사와 청문회가 오늘 시작된다. 비서실과 경호실을 비롯한 청와대 국정감사를 시작으로 6일에는 8대 대기업 총수를 부르고 7일에는 최순실 관련자들, 김기춘 전 비서실장, 우병우 전 민정수석 등 27명을 대상으로 청문회를 연다. 국민은 어느 때보다 국회를 주시하고 있다. 국정조사는 국정농단과 혼란의 책임을 국회 차원에서 가려낼 결정적 기회이기 때문이다. 국회가 국민 여망에 제대로 부응하고 국정혼란을 수습할 의지와 실력이 있는지를 가려줄 기회다.
이번 국정조사는 더불어민주당과 국민의당, 정의당이 지난 3일 국회에 제출한 박근혜 대통령 탄핵소추 단일안에 적시한 내용을 국회 차원에서 입증하는 성격도 있다. 따라서 국회가 가장 무게를 둬야 할 사안은 최순실 일파의 국정농단 과정에서 박근혜 대통령의 실질적인 지시나 개입 사실이 있었는지를 밝히는 일이다. 박근혜 대통령은 측근 비리를 몰랐다고 주장하지만 대통령의 위법 행위가 일부라도 사실로 확인되면 앞으로 진행될 탄핵과정에서 결정적 요인으로 작용할 수밖에 없다.
대기업 총수들에 대한 청문회에선 미르ㆍK스포츠재단 설립 및 대기업 모금 관련 의혹, 최씨 소유 플레이그라운드에 대한 광고 몰아주기, 국민연금공단의 삼성물산-제일모직 합병 개입 의혹, CJ그룹 이미경 부회장 퇴진 강요 등에 대한 대통령의 직접 지시 여부를 밝히는 데 주력해야 한다. 제3자 뇌물죄 입증에 핵심적이기 때문이다.
이번 국정조사는 역대 최대 규모인 232만 명이 모인 3일의 촛불시위 직후에 열린다. 국민은 진실과 정의를 원한다. 국회는 여야 할 것 없이 오로지 국민만 바라보면서 성실하고 엄정하게 국정조사에 임해 국정농단과 관련한 진실을 낱낱이 밝혀야 한다.
문제는 증인 출석 여부다. 상당수 증인은 출석 요구에 불응할 태세다. 국회는 가능한 모든 수단을 동원해 김기춘·우병우 등 핵심 관련자들의 출석과 증언을 성사시켜야 한다. 지금 같은 상황에서 국회 출석 요구에 따르지 않는 것은 곧 국민을 무시하는 것이다. 출석 대상자들은 증언대에 나와 진실을 밝혀야 한다. 주권자인 국민에 대한 최소한의 예의다.