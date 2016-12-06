Familiar form of collusion (국문)

Eight heads of Korean conglomerates appear today as witness at a hearing in the National Assembly over their potential involvement in the Choi Soon-sil scandal. We are witnessing this strange turn of events for the first time since the 1988 hearing on suspicious donations from local business tycoons to help establish the controversial Ilhae Foundation under the Chun Doo Hwan administration.
In the case of large-scale slush fund scandals in the Chun government and the following Roh Tae-woo administration, eight heads of chaebol pledged to end their deep-rooted practice of handing secret money to the head of state in the name of “political funds needed to govern the nation.” Ordinary citizens feel a strong sense of betrayal at the repeat of such a practice despite their vow to stop it after they were convicted of criminal charges.
Business circles underscore that they, too, are victims as they could not refuse a presidential demand for money at a face-to-face meeting. In the massive candle-lit vigils, however, we saw slogans like “Chaebol are accomplices!” as often as slogans calling for the immediate retreat of President Park Geun-hye from government.
The people believe that chaebol donate illegal money to a president to seek favors in their business. For instance, they suspect that Samsung gave money to settle disputes over an important merger, SK and CJ wanted pardons for their chairmen’s violations of the law, and SK and Lotte needed to regain their licenses to run duty free shops. The opposition Minjoo Party of Korea criticizes their victim mentality when ordinary people’s lives are getting tougher. People are expecting sincere contrition and self-reflection from chaebol heads in today’s session. Even if the tycoons manage to escape lawmakers’ questions through sly rhetoric, they will suffer critical damage to their credibility if their statements prove untrue in the independent counsel probe.
Lawmakers must not create another ring of collusion with businessmen in which they denounce chaebol heads at the hearing while pressuring them to invest in their own constituencies. We urge them to hold the hearing based on solid logic and evidence — and with courtesy.
In a five-year, single-term presidency, those with power are particularly susceptible to temptations to force companies to donate money. Our conglomerates have repeatedly resorted to such means to avoid the government’s tax investigations and other probes. Unless we change this outmoded system, the collusion will continue.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 6, Page 30
최순실 국정농단 국정조사 이틀째인 오늘 청문회장엔 국내 대기업 총수 중 8명이 증인으로 출석한다. 이런 진풍경은 지난 1988년 전두환 전 대통령의 일해재단 모금 비리 청문회 이후 28년 만에 처음이다. 특히 재계는 전두환·노태우 비자금 사건 당시 8개 그룹 총수가 유죄 판결을 받았을 때 "이런 관행을 근절하겠다"고 다짐한 바 있다. 이번 사태는 그런 '대기업 집단 헌금' 관행만은 사라졌다고 믿었던 국민들에게 배신감을 안겨주고 있다.
재계는 "대통령이 직접 불러 돈을 달라는데 안 줄 수 없었다"며 자신들도 피해자임을 강조한다. 그러나 촛불집회 광장에선 "재벌도 공범이다"라는 구호가 "박근혜 퇴진" 구호만큼 많이 나온다. 국민들은 대기업의 자금 출연이 정경유착의 검은 커넥션을 이어가려는 사심에서 나온 것으로 의심한다. 삼성은 경영권 문제 해결, SK와 CJ는 총수의 사면, SK와 롯데는 면세점 사업권을 복원하기 위해 돈을 낸 게 아니냐는 것이다. 더불어민주당도 "경제가 어렵고 국민의 삶은 팍팍해지는데 재벌은 권력과 유착해 이익 챙기기에만 급급했다"며 대기업의 '피해자 코스프레'를 경계한다.
국민들은 재계 총수들의 속시원한 진실고백과 진솔한 반성이 나오길 기대하고 있다. 설사 이번 청문회에서 교묘한 수사학으로 비켜간다 해도 곧 이어질 특검에서 죄가 밝혀진다면 기업의 정직성에 치명상을 입게 될 것이다. 국회의원들도 재계 총수들을 앉혀놓고 앞에선 호통치거나 망신주고, 뒤로는 지역구 민원해결을 압박하는 또다른 정경유착의 고리를 만들어선 안된다. 확실한 증거와 단단한 논리로 예의바르되 날카로운 국정조사를 진행해주길 바란다.
냉정하게 보면 5년 단임 대통령제에서 정권 실세들은 온갖 수단을 동원해 기업들로부터 '삥뜯기' 유혹을 받기 십상이다. 대기업들도 세무조사나 검찰 수사를 피하기 위해 돈으로 해결하려는 손쉬운 편법에 기대기 일쑤였다. 따라서 이런 비뚫어진 사회 시스템 자체를 바꾸지 않는 한 이같은 불행은 되풀이될 수밖에 없다. 우리가 이번 청문회를 씁쓸하게 지켜보는 것도 이 때문이다.