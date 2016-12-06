eBay Korea empowers disabled entrepreneurs

People with hearing disabilities participate in eBay Korea’s second “Online Entrepreneurship for the Deaf” held at the Gangnam eBay EDU center on Nov. 19. [EBAY KOREA]

eBay Korea, which run the country’s biggest online shopping malls Gmarket, Auction and G9, has launched the ‘Together Project’ to provide knowledge on starting online businesses for people with spinal cord injuries and hearing disabilities.As part of the project, eBay Korea held their second “Online Entrepreneurship for the Deaf” on Nov. 19 at the eBay EDU center located in Gangnam, southern Seoul. 80 people with hearing disabilities who are preparing to launch their own business online or are already selling products online participated. Sign language interpretations and closed captions were provided during the lecture.Ko Gwang-chae, the founder of Witlife, gave the presentation. Witlife is an online store that mainly sells household items and kitchen supplies. Having hearing disabilities himself, he participated in one of eBay Korea’s online business lectures for disabled people called “My Left Foot” in 2008, and launched his own online business afterwards.During the lecture, Ko said, “The business class I took 10 years ago gave me a new direction in life,” and further explained his 11 years of experience in selling products using online market platforms.“There are lots of Chinese people with hearing disabilities who are willing to buy Korean products. Target these people through the Chinese website of Gmarket,” he advised. The lecture ended with Ko encouraging participants to never give up and get the hang of business by starting off selling used products online.Together with the Korea Spinal Cord Injury Association (KSCIA), eBay Korea will hold a business lecture on Dec. 8 for 50 people with spinal cord injuries and family members who are interested in selling products online.With “Love this Lifelong Career” as the topic, the lecture will be given by the Security General of KSCIA, Lee Chan-woo, who is also the former participant of Auction’s “My Left Foot.” Applications for the program can be found on the eBay EDU website.eBay Korea supports online education as well. On Nov. 7, the company uploaded a lecture on tax accounting featuring Lim Seong-jong, the vice president of the Sungsan accounting firm, appearing as a lecturer.The video also featured sign language, a welcome addition for the hearing impaired. eBay Korea will add sign language interpretations to lecture videos in the future to ensure that people with disabilities have equal opportunities in business education.BY YANG SE-YOUNG [yang.seyoung@joongang.co.kr]