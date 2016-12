Former and current senior officials, politicians and scholars of Korea, Japan and China who attended the annual Northeast Asia Trilateral Forum pose for a group photo in Shizuoka, Japan, on Monday. Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and former Chinese Vice Premier Zeng Peiyan led each country’s delegations for the 11th forum of its kind. [PARK JONG-KEUN]