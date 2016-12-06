Chinese consumers visit Korean sites 32 times a year

Chinese shoppers who use Korean e-commerce sites shop an average of 32 times per year online and spend an average of 190,000 won ($161) per purchase, according to a survey by the Korea Consumer Agency. The respondents were 1,000 Chinese people who used Korean e-commerce sites at least once in the last year.Four out of five respondents said they were satisfied with their experience. Quality of products was the most popular reason they used Korean sites at 58 percent. The next common reasons were credibility (49.8 percent) and variety (48.6 percent). However, 20.1 percent of respondents replied that they have had negative experiences, including delays or delivery faults (32.8 percent) and refusals to refund or exchange (29.4 percent).