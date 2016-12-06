Stocks fall following Italian referendum

Seoul’s main bourse declined for a second consecutive trading day on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped down after losing a crucial referendum the same day.The benchmark Kospi closed at 1,963.36 Monday, down 7.25 points, or 0.37 percent, from the previous trading day.Foreign investors sold off 4.4 billion won ($3.75 million) worth of shares while retailer investors offloaded 114.3 billion. Institutional investors, on the other hand, net bought 101.2 billion won in shares.By sector, securities tumbled the most, 2.4 percent, while textiles and clothing saw a 1.1 percent decline. Construction fell 1 percent while food and beverages decline 0.8 percent. Pharmaceuticals and retail distribution both inched down 0.7 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.52 percent to close at 1,718,000 won after hitting an all-time high last week. Samsung SDS plummeted 3.1 percent to 125,000, extending its downward trend of the past week. Korea’s top steelmaker Posco slipped 1.38 percent to 249,500 won.The nation’s internet portal giant Naver, on the other hand, rose 1.19 percent to close at 764,000 won. LG Chem gained 0.65 percent to 233,000 won while AmorePacific, the nation’s leading cosmetic company, advanced 1.79 percent to 313.000.The secondary Kosdaq closed at 575.12, down 11.61 points or 1.98 percent, the first time it fell below 580 since January 2015. Foreign investors continued to sell for the fourth straight trading day.Pharmaceutical stocks edged down 2 percent, despite Celltrion going up 0.5 percent to close at 100,100 won, with foreign investors selling off related shares worth 900 million won.Korea’s won weakened 0.2 percent to 1,174 won on the dollar.The three-year government bond yield went down two basis points to 1.73 percent while 10-year bond yield weakened seven basis points to 2.19 percent.Meanwhile, most Asian shares fell, while government debt tracked a rebound in treasuries from Friday, when mixed U.S. jobs data weighed on equities. Oil declined on signs producers outside of OPEC will boost output.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, BLOOMBERG [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]