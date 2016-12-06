2016.12.6 Museums & Galleries

The show features landscape paintings by two artists in their 40s - Sunny Kim and Choong-hyun Roh.The two artists share commonalities in that their styles are not abstract and the colors have low chroma with calm and meditative atmospheres. Roh’s paintings, many of which depict the flooded riversides of the Han River in Seoul in the rainy season, deliver the feeling of lethargy. On the other hand, Kim’s paintings, which depict imaginary landscapes based on the artist’s perceptions and emotions, have more of a surrealistic ambience.Admission is free. Take bus Nos. 143, 401, 406 or 730 and walk 10 minutes from the Crown Hotel stop.(02) 797-3093, www.spacebm.comThe solo show features 25 new paintings by Shin Sun Mi. The artist is well known for portraying children, women and small fairies in hanbok, or Korean traditional clothes, in the traditional color painting methods.The 25 paintings are from her first picture book. The artist talk is scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 10.Admission is free. Go to Hangangjin station, line No.6, exit No.2.02-720-5789Kimsooja, 59, one of the most famous Korean contemporary artists internationally, presents her latest works in the museum’s annual solo show of a leading artist, sponsored by the auto giant.Of the nine pieces on display, eight - including the participatory installation work “Archive of Mind” and the sound art piece “Unfolding Sphere” - have never been shown before.Tickets cost 4,000 won ($3.40). The museum is closed on Monday. The museum is a 10-minute walk from Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit No. 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.krThe unique exhibition explores the links between the Korean art heritage represented by Kansong Art Museum’s collection and Nam June Paik (1932-2006), dubbed the Korean-born father of the world’s video art, opened last week. Paik’s video installation “Rabbit Inhabits the Moon” is presented alongside 19th-century painter Jang Seungeop’s painting “Dog Barks at the Moon under the Empress Tree.”The 18th-century painter Sim Sa-jeong’s “Road to Shu Scroll,” an 8.2-meter-long (26.9-foot-long) ink painting that leads viewers on a journey throughout an idealized landscape, is on display together with Paik’s video installation “Elephant Cart.”The museum is closed on Monday. Go to Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5, exits 1 and 2.www.ddp.or.kr or www.kansong.org or njpac-en.ggcf.kr“Really?” is the permanent exhibition of the Arario Museum, which opened on Sept. 1, 2014 in the iconic ivy-covered brick building “Space,” designed by the legendary Korean architect Kim Swoo-geun (1931-86). Space’s intricately linked display areas and spiral staircases remain in their original state, while the artwork is cleverly installed in unexpected locations.About 100 pieces by more than 40 artists including Korean-American video art pioneer Nam June Paik, British artists Marc Quinn and Tracey Emin, are on display. Admission is 10,000 won for adults. Children under 10 are not allowed.Go to Anguk subway station, line No. 3, exit 3, and walk for three minutes.(02) 736-5700, www.arariomuseum.orgThe exhibition celebrates the opening of a permanent exhibition room for a group of artworks donated by Gana Art, one of the nation’s leading galleries, to the municipal museum in 2001.Called the Gana Collection, it consists of 200 paintings, sculptures and prints by 48 local artists related to the minjung art movement of the 1980s and early ’90s. The movement is represented by realist paintings with strong political or social messages against the Korean military regime of the ’80s.The inaugural exhibition features 28 works by 24 famous minjung artists including Lim Ok-sang, Shin Hak-chul and Hwang Jae-hyung.Admission is free. The museum is closed on Mondays. Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, www.sema.seoul.go.kr