SHINee’s Jonghyun readies next solo effort

Singer Jonghyun of boy band SHINee will release a new single as a solo artist.According to the singer’s agency SM Entertainment on Monday, his upcoming R&B track “Inspiration” will be unveiled on Friday as the 44th release made through the company’s digital music channel Station. The song was written by the artist, while the composition was a joint effort between him and electronic musician Imlay.The upcoming single was performed for the first time at the singer’s solo concert “Jonghyun ? X ? Inspiration” held at Hwajeong Gymnasium in Korea University this past weekend. The two-day concert filled over 12,000 seats, and was broadcasted live to 13,000 viewers in theaters in Japan. The singer’s next solo concert will be held at KBS Busan Hall on Dec. 17.The singer debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 with their first single “Replay.” They recently released a repackaged version of their latest album “1 of 1” on Nov. 15.By Chung Jin-hong