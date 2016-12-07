Mitigating ‘Korea discount’ (국문)

Foreign journalists are surprised by the Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil scandal. Naturally, they are shocked that the president has been played by her friend. But what’s more amazing to them is the changes in protest culture.
Until now, Korean protests have been represented by images of protesters throwing Molotov cocktails and riot police firing tear gas into the crowd. Coverage of Korea often showed violent rallies and clashes.
However, this time, Koreans have protested in large numbers six times, with crowds from 20,000 people to more than two million. And there has not been a single clash. The protesters who threw firebombs and wielded bamboo spears are now gentle as lambs.
Foreign media have reported on the positive changes in the protesting culture. The New York Times wrote that the protests resembled festivals. One Associated Press headline read, “In remarkable shift, peace marks S. Korean uprising” and diagnosed the causes of the change. First, social media contributed to peaceful participation. “People have taken to Facebook and other platforms to encourage each other to protest calmly so they can bring their children to witness a part of history,” the AP said. Second, the authorities also helped by being flexible. The court allowed the protesters to march 100 meters from the Blue House. Also, instead of violent and intense struggle, the protesters decided to “use sheer numbers” to press Park, AP pointed out.
These peaceful protests may bring unexpected economic perks. There used to be a phenomenon called the “Korea discount.” Due to negative images associated with Korea, Korean products were devalued. The main causes were the North Korean nuclear threat, backward politics and violent protests. People didn’t trust that the politically backward country with violent protests would make good products. A study showed that the loss from Korea discount was as much as 30 percent. That means a 10,000 won ($9) product could be sold for only 7,000 won because it was made in Korea.
When the culture of peaceful protest takes root, the Korea discount will decrease drastically. But it is too early to rest easy. The 2008 candlelight vigil over beef imports began peacefully but turned violent due to the instigation of some groups and the poor response of the police.
The economy is already struggling, and if protests become violent, it would mean a serious loss. We would miss the perfect chance to get out of the swamp of Korea discount.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 6, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
NAM JEONG-HO
요즘 최순실 국정농단 사건을 보는 해외 언론의 눈이 휘둥그레졌다. 박근혜 대통령이 강남 아줌마에 놀아난 것도 충격적이지만 이 못지 않게 180도 달라진 시위문화 때문이다.
그간 해외에서는 뽀얀 최루탄 연기 속에서 화염병을 던지는 살벌한 시위대가 한국을 상징하는 이미지였다. 어쩌다 한국 뉴스가 나오면 노상 폭력시위 장면이니 그럴 수밖에 없었다.
하지만 이번에는 2만 명에서 시작, 200만 명으로 늘어난 촛불시위가 6번이나 계속됐는데도 별다른 충돌 하나 없었다. 걸핏하면 화염병에 죽창을 휘두르던 한국인들이 돌연 양처럼 순해진 것이다.
경탄한 해외언론들은 다투어 급변한 시위문화를 타전했다. 뉴욕타임스는 “한국 시위가 축제처럼 변했다”고 썼다. AP통신은 ‘놀라운 변신, 평화가 한국 시위의 특징이 되다’라는 제목으로 아예 원인 진단에 나섰다. AP가 꼽은 이유는 셋. 우선 SNS가 자발적 평화시위에 큰 힘이 됐다. 시위 참가자들은 페이스북 등을 통해 ‘촛불시위에서 절대 폭력이 사용돼선 안 된다’고 서로 다짐해 이를 실현시켰다는 것이다. 둘째, 유연한 공권력도 큰 도움이 됐다. 특히 법원은 청와대 100m 앞까지 접근을 허용하는 등 전에 없이 유연한 모습을 보였다. 격렬한 투쟁 대신 압도적 숫자로 세를 과시하겠다는 주최 측 판단도 결정적 요인으로 꼽혔다.
어쨌거나 정확한 진단은 사후 전문가의 몫이지만 평화집회가 정착되면 생각 못한 경제적 순기능이 작동하게 된다. ‘코리아 디스카운트’라는 게 있다. 한국에 대한 부정적 인상으로 우리 제품이 제 가치를 인정 못 받는 현상이다. 이유는 여럿이나 핵심 요인으로 꼽혔던 게 북핵 위협, 후진 정치, 그리고 폭력시위였다. "화염병이 난무하는 정치 후진국이 제대로 물건을 만들겠느냐"는 불신이 작용하는 것이다. 코리아 디스카운트로 인한 손해는 심할 경우 정상가의 30%에 달한다는 연구도 있다. 한국산이라고 1만 원짜리 물건을 7000원밖에 못 받는다는 얘기다.
평화시위가 정착되면 코리아 디스카운트가 확 줄게 분명하다. 하지만 마음을 놓으면 곤란하다. 평온하게 시작됐던 2008년 쇠고기 촛불집회도 시간이 가면서 폭력시위로 변질됐다. 일부 세력의 선동과 경찰의 미숙한 대응 탓이었다.
그렇지 않아도 경제가 어려운 판에 폭력시위가 재발하면 국가적으로 이만저만한 손해가 아니다. 코리아 디스카운트의 늪에서 빠져나올 호기를 놓치게 되는 까닭이다.
남정호 논설위원