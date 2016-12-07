Going against the tide (국문)
탄핵과 촛불의 곁불 쬐려는 통진당과 윤창중씨
Dec 07,2016
The candlelight vigils that have gone on for six consecutive weeks have brought together people from all walks of life beyond ideology, age and background. They were united in one voice calling for the resignation of a shameful president. They are out to oust a leader who has gravely undermined the national pillar of democracy through peaceful means and to restore the Constitutional order of a democratic nation.
But some groups are attempting to ride on the social unrest for selfish needs and tainting the genuineness of the civilian assembly.
Members of former Unified Progressive Party that was outlawed by the Constitutional Court in late 2014 for plotting a rebellion on behalf of Pyongyang against South Korea have resurfaced. They joined the weekend rally in downtown Seoul with a banner calling for the release of Lee Seok-ki, their ringleader who was sentenced to nine years in jail for treason. Labor activists also were found among the crowd with banners and cries for release for their former union leader and abolishment of labor reform laws that are unrelated to the purpose of the rally.
Then there was Yoon Chang-joong, a former presidential spokesman who was fired for allegedly groping a woman in a Washington hotel during the president’s summit visit to the White House. He stood at the rally of conservatives supporting the president and condemned the candlelight vigils against the president.
Yoon even claimed his innocence that he would not be standing there if he had made an inappropriate approach at the time. A person who should be keeping a low-profile for shaming the country’s name has used the protest event for self-justification.
Every social assembly had been marred by illegal and violent forces. The purpose of the rally was often distorted and damaged by them.
These professional provokers are active again. Civilians have pushed them out and contained them to stay loyal to the purity of their rallies. The groups with dubious purposes should be humbled by genuine civilian power. They too could face public backlash if they are out to seek selfish goals through the civilian movement.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 6, Page 30
6주째 이어진 촛불시위엔 이념·세대·지역이 다른 다양한 시민들이 참여하고 있다. 하지만 이들이 외치는 구호는 '대통령 퇴진' 하나다. 나라의 존립근거인 민주주의를 심각하게 훼손한 권력자를 평화적 방식으로 퇴진시키고, "대한민국은 민주공화국"이란 헌법정신을 되살리려 하나로 뭉친 것이다.
문제는 이런 순수한 뜻에 편승해 사익을 챙기려는 세력들이 고개를 들기 시작한 것이다. 눈살을 찌푸리게 하는 일이다. 북한식 사회주의를 실현하려한 이유로 2014년말 헌법재판소에 의해 '위헌정당'으로 규정돼 해산당한 통합진보당 출신 인사들이 대표적이다. 이들은 시위현장에서 내란선동 혐의로 징역 9년을 선고받고 수감중인 이석기 전 통진당 의원의 석방을 요구하는 플래카드를 내걸었다. 일부는 불법시위로 구속된 한상균 전 민주노총 위원장의 석방과 연봉제·노동악법 폐지 등 시위 취지와 무관한 구호를 외쳐 시민들의 빈축을 사기도 했다.
2013년 박 대통령의 방미 수행중 여성 인턴을 성추행한 의혹으로 물러났던 윤창중 전 청와대 대변인이 보수단체의 촛불 맞불 집회에서 쏟아낸 발언들도 마찬가지다. 그는 촛불시위를 "나라같은 나라에선 있을 수 없는 일”이라 매도하면서 "인턴 엉덩이를 만졌다면 여기 있지 않고 형무소에 있을 것"이라고 주장했다. 자숙에 자숙을 거듭해도 모자랄 사람이 촛불시위 바람을 자신의 결백을 강변하는 기회로 악용하고 있으니 기가 찰 따름이다.
그동안 우리 사회엔 집회가 열리기만 하면 원래 취지와 동떨어진 요구를 하며 불법·폭력시위를 조장하는 세력이 존재했다. 이로 인해 집회의 순수성이 훼손되고 동력도 떨어지기 일쑤였다. 이번 촛불 시위에서도 이런 '선수'들이 어김없이 등장했다. 하지만 시민들은 이들이 사심에 찬 구호를 외치면 어김없이 부정적 반응을 보이며 퇴출시키고 있다. 통진당 세력이나 윤창중씨는 이렇게 성숙한 시민정신 앞에 깨달음을 얻어야한다. 평화의 촛불을 든 순수한 시민들을 이용해 사익을 챙기려 한다면 본인들 역시 촛불 민심의 비판을 피해갈 수 없을 것이다.