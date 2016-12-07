Seo Yu-ri reports netizens to police

Television personality Seo Yu-ri is taking legal action against netizens leaving hurtful comments.According to Seo’s agency Chorokbaem E&M on Tuesday, netizens who have left malicious comments online directed at Seo were reported to the Yongsan Police Station for cyberbullying and defamation and are currently being investigated.Her agency further explained that some of the comments were even directed towards Seo’s family members, which encouraged them to take action against the suspects.“After the results of the investigation, we will seek punishment for the offenders without leniency,” said the company. “We will continue to take action against those who leave malicious comments and spread false rumors.”During her guest appearance on JTBC talk show “Nonsummit” on Monday, Seo said, “I frequently receive many negative comments since I express myself honestly regarding social issues. I save and categorize these comments by their date and website. This is my first time saying this on television, but I recently reported them to the police.”By Chung Jin-hong