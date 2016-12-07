2016.12.7 Hotel events

For two days starting Dec. 10, Park Hyatt Seoul presents ‘Lucky Bag’, including selections such as vouchers for guestrooms, exquisite dinner courses at Cornerstone and more, valued at between 370,000 won ($316) and 4,000,000 won.The ‘Lucky Bag’ includes a variety of randomly selected items from vouchers for a one-night stay including breakfast for two in the Diplomatic Suite room, vouchers for a one-night stay in the Park Suite, Park Deluxe room or Park King room, signature dinner course for two at Cornerstone, Man-Chan dinner for two at The Lounge, a spa treatment, red wines recommended by the hotel’s sommelier, a truffle chocolate box of la Maison du Chocolat and more. Priced at 250,000 won including tax, a ‘Lucky Bag’ will be sold at 24th floor of the hotel and limited up to two bags per person. It is available for the first 100 guests only.Celebrate the end of the year with Park Hyatt Seoul’s ‘Lucky Bag’, which is valued at 250,000 won but brings additional items that are valued up to 4 million won.Park Hyatt Seoul: (02) 2016-1100606 Teheran-ro, southern Seoulwww.seoul.park.hyatt.comThe Plaza Seoul is introducing the Holiday Collection, a holiday-themed hotel package to celebrate the end of the year, available on December 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, for only five days. The Plaza Seoul is a Luxury Boutique Hotel in downtown Seoul, operated by Hanwha Hotels and Resorts.With two available options to choose from, the Holiday Collection comes with different programs and amenities designed for couples, friends, and families celebrating Christmas and the New Year together.First, the package includes a relaxing night in a Premier Suite as well as in-room dining prepared by the hotel chefs. The in-room dining comes with a two-person dinner consisting of salad, seafood pasta, Korean tenderloin steak, and more, as well as a bottle of famous Diablo Devil’s wine to add more warmth to the cozy holiday mood. The package starts at 410,000 won, but guests booking for the night of Christmas will get a special discount and get the package for 310,000 won.For those wanting a more affordable option, another package without a full meal served in the room is available. This package includes one night in a Deluxe room, with a chef-prepared cheese plate, with a bottle of Urmeneta red wine. The price starts from 240,000 won excluding tips and tax.The Plaza Seoul: (02) 771-2200119 Sogong-ro, central Seoulwww.hoteltheplaza.comGrand Hilton Seoul is presenting Sweet Festive and With Spa packages for the festive season. In addition to relaxing in Grand Hilton Seoul’s comfortable guest rooms, those taking advantage of the Sweet Festive package can enjoy Mini Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne with a slice of cake. The package also includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, buffet restaurant breakfast for two, a 50 percent discount at the sauna, and takeout coffee or hot chocolate for two. The With Spa package features an 80,000 won gift voucher for the hotel spa La Clinique de Paris. The package also includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, Buffet Restaurant breakfast for two, a 50 percent discount at the sauna, a cheese fondue set for two and herbal tea to-go.The Sweet Festive package prices start from 190,000 won and the With Spa package prices start from 240,000 won excluding taxes and service charges.Grand Hilton Seoul: (02) 3216-5656Yeonhui-ro 353, northwestern Seoulwww.grandhiltonseoul.comThe Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel presents New Year Countdown Party Package, a special celebration for New Years.New Year Countdown Party Package includes one night stay, two tickets to the Lobby Lounge Delmar Countdown Party, worth 130,000 won, as well as a Molton Brown travel kit. The Countdown Party serves a semi-buffet with unlimited wine and beer, a live jazz performance and much more.Those looking for a private countdown party in the guest room can opt for room service instead of Lobby Lounge Delmar Countdown Party tickets. Room service includes one bottle of sparkling wine served with cheese and crackers.The New Year Countdown Party Package is only available on Dec. 31 starting at 250,000 won excluding tax and service charge.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.kr