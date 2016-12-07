Adding healthy options to your charcuterie board at home

Charcutier Benito Plasschaert presents his meat products at Grand Hyatt Seoul until the end of this month. [GRAND HYATT SEOUL]

What most people want when hosting a home party isn’t just convenience. The ultimate goal is a relaxing, stress-free environment that can ultimately be “healthier” than going out to a restaurant or bar.Healthier food options have been pursued throughout the career of Benito Plasschaert, a master of charcuterie from the Netherlands. The 68-year-old with over four decades of experience after inheriting the profession practiced by his parents and grandparents, said his unique products have helped him gain global popularity with his processed meat and liver products, such as pate, terrine and sausages.“There were so many similar shops on the same street when I first opened my shop, so I had to do something different and started to make healthy products,” said Plasschaert, who makes processed-meat products as fat free as possible, in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily two weeks ago. He is here to present his products for Seoulites at Deli in the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul.Plasschaert uses natural ingredients to make his spreadable pate softer. He adds leeks, cheese or tomato to make the overall texture softer. When he makes sausages he gets rid of as much animal fat and then puts the final product in olive oil overnight before packaging so that the meat texture will become more tender, different from other commercial products which usually contain 30 to 40 percent fat, according to him.“For me, more investment [goes] into the ingredients,” said Plasschaert, who has been coming to Korea to present his products every year for the past six years. “When people hear about what ingredients I put in my products, they are more [delighted] to sample, and here, after Korean people have a taste, seven or eight people out of 10 buy the products right away.”He also uses liquors to substitute the fat components in meat and liver. He uses Gran Manier or Calvados, a sweet and fruity French liquor to add flavor to his products that Korean people favor. The best selling items are Swiss meatloaf made with emmental cheese and raisins and another rmeatloaf made with pecorino cheese and sundried tomatoes, as well as duck liver pate with Gran Manier.“After years of coming here, I found out that Korean people like products with foie gras, they like smoked flavors, and breakfast items,” said the charcutier.A charcuterie board, which many may have seen in photos presented with bread and glasses of wine, isn’t too expensive to put together. His products start from 3,600 won ($3) per 100 grams. One hundred grams of either terrine or pate is enough for one person as an appetizer, according to Plasschaert.He said he personally prefers eating his pate with white bread, more than any other kind of bread.The ones with chicken liver and nuts are usually more expensive than others, and he usually prefers to add pistachios and walnuts to add sweet flavors more than almonds or hazelnuts as they have relatively more bitter flavors, which can make the overall meat taste bitter.To add a more festive mood to plates, he suggests using cherry tomatoes and kiwis alongside his meat and liver products to add a touch of color.Four of the signature products Plasschaert makes are available until the end of this month at Deli on the lobby floor at Grand Hyatt Seoul. Prices start from 3,600 won per 100 grams to 13,200 won, including tax. For more information, call (02) 799-8167.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]