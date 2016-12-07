Holiday meals without the hassle: Food delivery services offer delicious and photogenic feasts

Dishes made and delivered by Plating served on a table. [PLATING]

Vin Chaud, left, a famous winter drink made with warm wine and a hint of cinnamon is being offered by Baemin Fresh, a company that delivers not only fresh ingredients but also pre-made, ready-to-be-heated food, for those looking for a holiday meal at home. Market Kurly, another industry leader in delivering fresh ingredients, not only offers a set menu geared for a Christmas meal, middle, but also holiday wreaths that can help create a holiday atmosphere. [BAEMIN FRESH, MARKET KURLY]

In the weeks ahead, social media feeds will be filled with photos of food spreads from holiday and year-end parties held at restaurants and banquet halls. But the photos that will certainly attract the most attention will be those from elegant lunch and dinner parties thrown at home.Tired of calling busy restaurants to make reservations, many are looking for options which will allow them to eat well in a comfortable setting where they don’t need to rush.This year, party hosts don’t need to venture outside to shop for ingredients or party decorations as online companies introducing diverse packages and options to make a perfect holiday-inspired meal are offering delivery services to customers’ doorsteps.“The trend of having a party at home with friends and family towards the year’s end is spreading,” said Sung Ho-kyoung, public relations manager of Baemin Fresh, a company that delivers fresh cooking ingredients or cooked food from well-known restaurants. “This reflects [trends] that include [a greater] interest in cooking, preference for finding a more private space than busy city centers and low cost.”The company is expanding their business for the holiday season to bring in new consumers and to give existing ones a reason to come back. A steak dinner made by Isabelles the Butcher in Sinsa-dong can be set on your tabletop with just one order through the company’s mobile app or online website, as well as a salami and cheese platter from John Cook Deli Meat for some after-dinner wine drinking. For kids wanting something sweet, the company has prepared a set of cookies covered in colorful icing.Plating, a company that gets recipes from local professional chefs and cooks the food in its own kitchen before delivering, says it has seen an increase in orders this month compared to last month, thanks to those looking to organize small and big gatherings.“Our customers want everything set to go,” said Paul Jang, the founder of Plating. “They trust that we use quality and fresh ingredients and rely completely on us when it comes to preparing food for their friends, families especially children.”Reflecting increased interests in eating modern-style Korean food after the globally renowned Michelin Guide awarded many Korean restaurants that present food in a more western-style setting, the company introduced new Korean dishes before it released its holiday menu, tentatively scheduled to come out around Dec. 19.Market Kurly brings a home party to those who actually want to get hands-on and cook the food. It delivers fresh ingredients and provides a recipe on how to make the best use of the items given to the customer.The company also steps in to curate the tabletop for the party hosts who are busy getting the ingredients cooked. It partnered with Innometsa, an interior decorations company, to help customers make their tabletops photogenic.“We specialize in food ingredients, but wanted to help out with small objects such as napkins or candle holders [as well.]” said Janet Kim, a managing director for the company.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]