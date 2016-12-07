Timeless traditions

Shinsegae Duty Free will open a space dedicated to traditional Korean handcrafted work on the first floor of the Mesa Building in Jung District, central Seoul, today.The new venue, called Han Soo, was part of Shinsegae Duty Free’s bid for an operating license last year. Visitors can experience and purchase traditional handcrafted items, from pottery to furniture. Artisans with government certificates to produce so-called Intangible Cultural Heritage assets contributed their work.Han Soo will act as a space for handicraft artists to exhibit and sell their work. The venue will give foreigners the chance to experience traditional Korean culture in central Seoul’s Myeong-dong, where tourism is mainly focused on shopping. [SHINSEGAE DUTY FREE]