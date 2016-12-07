Jeju Air launches winter sale to attract spring travelers

Jeju Air is beginning promotions for domestic and international flights departing in April, taking an early step to capture spring travelers.The low-cost carrier is holding a promotion dubbed Lucky 7 Catch Fare, in which customers can purchase one-way tickets leaving in April at a discount of up to 80 percent. The sale runs from 10 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Tuesday on Jeju Air’s online website or mobile app.Among international flights, discounts will be on nine routes bound for Japan, six to China, eight to Southeast Asia and three to Oceania. Customers can carry on one bag weighing less than 10 kilograms for free. There will be additional charges for more luggage.Prices for domestic flights leaving from Gimpo, Busan and Daegu to Jeju start at 26,100 won ($22.29) and flights leaving from Incheon to Osaka, Japan begin at 58,000 won and to Danang, Vietnam at 143,000 won.