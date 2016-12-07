Asiana flight to London makes emergency landing

An Asiana Airlines flight headed from Seoul to London was forced to land in Russia on Monday night, due to technical malfunctions.No one on board was injured. There were 197 people on the plane, 182 passengers and 15 crew members.The plane, which took off from Incheon International Airport at 2:50 p.m. made an emergency landing at Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk Airport eight hours after departure as a fire alarm went off on the plane.The airline said there were no actual signs of fire onboard. It is further examining chances the alarm system malfunctioned.A replacement plane was dispatched to carry passengers from Russia to London on Tuesday. According to the company, the plane is expected to arrive at London 10 p.m. Tuesday, Korean time.