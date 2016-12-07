Seoul shares up 1.4% on overseas gains

Seoul’s main bourse rose more than 1 percent for the first time in 18 trading days on Tuesday as the U.S. and European markets also rebounded.The benchmark Kospi closed at 1989.86 Tuesday, up 26.50 points, or 1.4 percent, from the previous trading day.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 1.75 percent to close at 1,748,000 won ($1,493.14), approaching the all-time high of 1,749,000 won set on Dec. 1. Shares of Samsung briefly touched 1,760,000 won during the session, even though Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was grilled by lawmakers Tuesday during a parliamentary hearing on the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and chaebol. The tech giant’s plan to expand dividend payments and overhaul its corporate structure created a positive outlook.Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Hyundai Mobis were also bullish and rose 1.87 and 1.80 percent each to 136,500 won and 255,000 won. Memory-chip maker SK Hynix climbed 1.8 percent to 45,200 won. The chairmen of Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group were questioned at the inquiry with Lee of Samsung.Leading steelmaker Posco jumped 3.61 percent to close at 258,500 won. Naver, Korea’s largest search engine, fell 1.05 percent to close at 756,000 won.Foreign and institutional investors bought shares worth 85.8 billion won ($73.27 million) and 289.7 billion won each. On the flip side, retailer investors sold off 360.1 billion won in shares.The secondary Kosdaq index closed at 581.35, up 6.23 points or 1.1 percent, with foreign investors buying shares worth 32.5 billion won. While Celltrion shrank 0.1 percent to 100,000 won, Kakao and CJ E&M added 0.54 to 75,100 won and 2.04 percent to 54,900 won each.“Attention now turns to the Fed’s interest-rate decision next week, the last listed major risk event for the year,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.Korea’s won strengthened 0.3 percent to 1,171.40 won on the dollar for the first time in three days.Government bonds were also on an upswing. The three-year bond added 1.2 basis points to 1.74 percent while 10-year bonds increased by 1 basis point to 2.39 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, BLOOMBERG [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]