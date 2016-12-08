Exo grace December cover of L’uomo Vogue

K-pop act Exo are on the cover of the latest issue of Italian fashion magazine “L’uomo Vogue.”The boy band became the first group and only the second Korean artist to be on the cover of the magazine. Pop star Psy previously appeared on the cover of the October 2013 issue.The male fashion magazine was quoted by SM Entertainment as saying “this boy band has influence over not just music, but has also expanded into the world of fashion and style.They are a group not only in the present but also the future. They are not defined by culture or language, and work to bring people together. They are now headed towards the Western market with great potential.”Band member Kai appeared inside last month’s issue of the magazine as well. Additionally, SM labelmates Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation and Siwon of Super Junior appeared inside the magazine in 2013.The boy band is fresh off winning a slew of awards at last week’s 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Male Group, and Best Asian Style.By Chung Jin-hong