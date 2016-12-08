Stocks inch up as Samsung hits record

Seoul’s main bourse inched up Wednesday as shares of Samsung Electronics hit a fresh record high.The benchmark Kospi closed at 1991.89 Monday, up 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, from the previous trading day.Foreign and retailer investors each bought 77.8 billion won ($66.60 million) and 14.1 billion won in shares, while institutions offloaded 90.6 billion won in shares.Large-cap shares gained 0.2 percent while medium- and small-caps dropped 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent each. By sector, electronics rose 1.1 percent while steel and metal also gained the same amount. Machinery and pharmaceuticals, on the flip side, dropped 2.4 percent and 1.4 percent each.Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.37 percent to close at 1,772,000 won, breaking a high set Dec. 1 when it closed at 1,749,000 won.Korea’s steel giant Posco continued its upward trend to gain 1.74 percent to end at 263,000 won per share. AmorePacific, the leading cosmetics company in Korea, added 0.32 percent to close at 313,000 won.In comparison, Korea Electric Power Corporation slumped 1.24 percent to 43,800 won and Naver, the nation’s internet portal giant, slid for the third straight day 0.79 percent to 750,000 won.Hanmi Pharmaceutical tumbled 10.76 percent to close at 311,000 won, the most drastic fall in 52 weeks, on rumors that clinical trials on its new diabetes medication have been suspended. As a result, shares of parent company Hanmi Science plunged 14.83 percent to 60,300 won.The nation’s top automaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged to end at 136,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq, which rose the previous trading day after a four-day fall, closed at 578.82, down 2.83 points, or 0.49 percent, despite rising to 584 during the session. Celltrion fell 1.30 percent to 98,700 won while Meditox plummeted 4.55 percent to close at 316,600 won.The Korean won closed at 1,167.90 versus the dollar, a 3.50 won increase compared to the previous day.Government bonds remained unchanged: the three-year yield at 1.74 percent and the 10-year yield at 2.20.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]