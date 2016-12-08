Kissinger’s advice (국문)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Dec. 2. This was their seventh meeting. The first meeting was in 2007, when Xi was the Shanghai Communist Party Secretary. Then, they met in 2012 when Xi was Vice President. They met twice in 2013, when Xi became president, and twice in 2015. Xi wished to get advice from the “godfather” of American diplomacy.
In the last meeting, Xi praised 93-year-old Kissinger’s decades-long contribution to the progress of U.S.-China relations. Kissinger affirmed that he is “an old friend of Chinese people.” “Old friend” is a Chinese-style diplomatic rhetoric. The official interpretation is “an important foreign figure friendly to China in the long term.” China’s Southern Weekend newspaper analyzed that Kissinger was described as an “old friend” 16 times by the People’s Daily until 2010, eighth among 601 people mentioned.
Kissinger said that he hoped to continue to play an active role in mutual understanding, cooperation and exchange between the United States and China. On Nov. 17, Kissinger met with Trump’s transition team and offered advice. His visit to China to attend the U.S.-China Relations Symposium hosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs had already been arranged before meeting Trump. The symposium was established by U.S. President George W. Bush in 2003.
Xi said that the U.S. and China were in a transitional period and “China and the United States should have a correct understanding of each other’s strategic intentions, abandon the zero-sum mentality.” He stressed strategic communication to prevent misunderstanding. He mentioned high-level officials contacts and regular negotiation channels between governments as well as communication and cooperation on important international issues. Xi added that the two countries should handle their different views constructively. It was a Chinese-style diplomatic method.
There are already 96 cooperation programs between the two countries. Even after Trump’s conversation with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, the channels do not stop. Korea needs to check and grease its existing channels with China.
Last month, Kissinger gave two pieces of advice to Trump, and Chinese media reported only one of them. “Appoint people who understand China’s history and culture to key positions.” He asked for someone with the insight to handle China affairs.
The second piece of advice that Chinese media omitted was on national interest. He said that an American leader must clearly understand what fundamental national interests are and countless conflicts between the two countries should not blind him nor affect his perspective on new issues. Kissinger emphasized that the leader must understand what America’s goals are, what to gain and what worst-case scenario to prevent before talking to the Chinese leader.
Kissinger’s advice is also relevant to Korea’s diplomacy with China. Tang Dynasty’s Liu Yuxi said, “A thousand ships sail pass by the wrecked ship; 10,000 saplings shoot up beyond the withered tree.” Korea needs the wisdom to make Thaad a blessing in disguise in Korea-China relations.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 6, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
지난 2일 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석이 헨리 키신저 미국 전 국무장관을 만났다. 일곱 번째 만남이다. 시 주석이 상하이 당서기이던 2007년, 국가부주석이던 2012년, 국가 주석에서 취임한 2013년과 2015년에는 두 차례씩 만났다. 미국 외교의 대부(代父)에게 조언을 듣기 위함이다.
이날 시 주석은 오랜 세월 미·중 관계 발전을 위해 적극 공헌한 93세의 키신저 전 장관을 치하했다. 키신저는 “나는 중국 인민의 라오펑유(老朋友·오랜 친구)”라고 확인시켰다. ‘라오펑유’는 중국식 외교 레토릭이다. ‘장기적으로 중국에 우호적인 중요 외국 인사’라는 게 공식 해석이다. 남방주말의 분석에 따르면 키신저는 2010년까지 인민일보에 16차례 ‘라오펑유’로 소개됐다. 601명 중 8위다.
키신저는 이날 “미·중간 상호 이해·협력·교류에 적극적인 역할을 계속할 수 있길 바란다”고 희망했다. 키신저는 지난달 17일 도널드 트럼프 인수위 팀을 만나 자문에 응했다. 중국인민외교학회가 주최하는 미·중 관계 심포지엄 참석을 위한 방중은 트럼프 만남 이전에 확정됐다. 이번 심포지엄은 2003년 조지 W. 부시 미국 전 대통령이 만든 틀이다.
시 주석은 이날 “미·중 관계의 과도기”라며 “서로의 전략적 의도를 정확하게 이해하고, 제로섬 사고를 버리자”고 했다. 전략적 소통에 방점을 찍은 것이다. 오판을 막자는 취지다. 방법론으로 고위급 교류, 정부간 정기적 협의 채널을 말했다. 중요한 국제 문제의 소통과 협조도 언급했다. 두 나라 사이의 갈등은 건설적인 방법으로 처리하자고 덧붙였다. 중국식 외교 방법론이다.
미·중 사이에는 이미 96개의 대화·협력 프로그램이 가동 중이다. 트럼프와 차이잉원(蔡英文) 대만 총통의 통화에도 이들 채널은 멈추지 않는다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 배치로 혹독한 겨울이 시작된 한국이 중국과의 기존 채널을 점검하고 기름 쳐야 할 이유다.
키신저는 지난달 트럼프에게 두 가지를 조언했다. 중국 매체는 하나만 보도했다. “중국의 역사와 문화를 이해하는 인물을 요직에 등용하라.” 미·중 사이 연락책 역할을 맡기라는 취지다. 현안을 꿰뚫는 중량급을 요구했다.
중국이 생략한 키신저의 두 번째 조언은 ‘국익’이었다. “미국 지도자는 근본적인 국가 이익이 무엇인지 명확히 인식해야 한다. 두 나라 사이의 수 많은 기존 분쟁이 눈을 가려서는 안된다. 새로운 문제를 보는 시각에 영향을 줘서도 안된다.” 키신저는 “미국의 목표가 무엇인지, 얻어야 할 것이 무엇인지, 막아야 할 최악은 무엇인지 참모를 통해 정확히 인지한 뒤에야 비로소 중국 지도자와 대화하라”고 강조했다.
키신저의 두 조언은 한국의 대(對) 중국 외교에도 울림이 크다. 당(唐) 유우석(劉禹錫)은 “가라앉는 배 옆으로 천 척의 배가 지나가고, 병든 나무 앞에 만 그루 나무가 꽃을 피운다(沈舟側畔千帆過 病樹前頭萬木春)”고 했다. 사드를 한·중 역사에서 변방 노인의 말(塞翁之馬)로 만들 지혜를 모을 때다.
신경진 베이징 특파원