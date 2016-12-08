Reinforce cybersecurity (국문)
국방부 전산망이 해킹에 구멍 뚫리다니
Dec 08,2016
South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed that classified materials from its computer network were leaked allegedly by North Korean intruders. It said it discovered traces that a server of the National Cyber Command had been infected by malware in September. The malware had been first active from Aug. 4. It had come from Shenyang in northeast China where North Korean hackers are based and the malware was similar to the kind made in North Korea, the ministry said. The Defense Ministry was unaware for more than a month and a half that its computer files were leaking from the military
The Defense Ministry assured that its intranet system was safe from hacking as it is physically disconnected from outside and disallows intrusion. But hackers were able to sneak in when the intranet and internet were connected for an antivirus checkup. The ministry had been negligent to the fact that connection could give opportunity to hackers.
Officials also have disobeyed the regulation that classified materials cannot be stored on personal computers. We warned of vigilance when the email accounts of South Korean government officials in the line of foreign and security affairs had been stolen by North Korean hackers in August. The Defense Ministry should have reinforced surveillance and discipline.
The Defense Ministry must re-examine all of the computer networks in the military. It must identify exactly how many and what computers have been infected by malware. The government must prepare actions if it confirms North Korea is accountable for the hacking. Our cyber warfare capabilities must be strengthened. We cannot counter North Korea, whose cyber force is more than 10-times our 600-strong force in Cyber Command.
The ministry should establish a research institute on cyber warfare. It is fortunate that Korea University and LIG Nex1 have joined forces to set up a cyber warfare research center. The joint chief of staff headquarters also should consider creating a bureau in charge of cyber warfare. The ministry should be aware that the cyber war is ongoing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 7, Page 30
국방부 내부 전산망(국방망)이 북한에게 해킹돼 비밀이 유출된 충격적인 사건이 발생했다. 어제 국방부에 따르면 지난 9월23일 군에서 운영중인 백신 서버가 악성코드에 감염된 사실을 확인했다는 것이다. 조사결과 지난 8월4일부터 국방망에 악성코드가 발견되기 시작했다. 악성코드가 배포된 지역은 북한 해커들의 활동무대인 중국 선양이며, 악성코드가 북한에서 제작한 것과 유사하다는 것이다. 그런데도 국방부는 한달 반 이상 국방망이 악성코드에 노출돼 다수의 비밀자료가 유출된 사실조차 모르고 있었다는 것이다. 정말 어이없고 한심한 일이다.
그동안 국방부는 국방망이 외부와 물리적으로 분리돼 있어 해킹에 안전하다고 자신해왔다. 그러나 이번 해킹은 사이버사령부 예하의 백신 서버의 국방망과 외부 인터넷이 연결된 접점에서 발생했다. 이 접점에선 항상 해킹될 소지가 있었는데도 국방부가 대비에 소홀했던 것이다. 뿐만 아니라 개인용 컴퓨터에는 비밀자료를 저장할 수 없도록 한 보안규정조차 어긴 사실도 드러났다. 본지는 지난 8월초 북한이 우리 정부의 외교안보부처 근무자들의 e메일 주소를 해킹한 사건이 발생했을 때 재발 가능성을 경고했었다. 국방부는 그때 충분히 점검하고 보완책을 마련했어야 했다. 이런 안일한 국방부 당국자들에게 우리 안보를 믿고 맡길 수가 있을 지 의문이다,
이제 국방부는 군내 모든 전산망을 전면적으로 정비해야 한다. 악성코드에 감염된 좀비 컴퓨터가 몇 대나 존재하는지도 확인해야 한다. 또한 북한의 소행이 확인되면 북한에 대해 비례적 대응을 검토할 필요가 있다. 이를 위해 우리 군의 사이버전 능력을 크게 강화해야 한다. 600명 수준인 사이버사령부로는 10배나 되는 북한의 사이버전 능력에 대응할 수가 없다. 또한 국방부에 사이버전 전문 연구기관을 설립할 필요가 있다. 그나마 고려대와 LIG넥스원이 오늘 사이버전기술공동연구센터를 설립한다니 다행한 일이다. 합동참모본부에도 작전차원에서 사이버전 부서를 신설하라. 국방부는 지금도 사이버전쟁이 진행 중이란 점을 꼭 기억하기 바란다.