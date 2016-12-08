Hearings going nowhere (국문)

Key witnesses failed to show up to the third day of parliamentary hearings into the Choi-gate scandal held Wednesday. Choi Soon-sil herself, her daughter Chung Yoo-ra, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo, former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs An Chong-bum and the so-called “three doornobs” secretaries to President Park Geun-hye — Ahn Bong-geun, Lee Jae-man and Jeong Ho-seong — refused to present themselves at the hearing citing various reasons. The result: a Choi Soon-sil hearing without Choi Soon-sil.
Choi, currently detained, excused herself by claiming to be suffering from a panic disorder. However, she misspelt the name of her condition and there exists no record of her having medicine to treat it for the last month. It is doubtful she actually suffers from such a medical disorder.
The behavior by Woo Byung-woo was worse. The former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, who is suspected of conniving in Choi’s influence-peddling, is rumored to be hiding in his mother-in-law’s house. Woo abused the law, which states that if you do not receive a summons in person seven days before the hearing, you don’t get punished for an absence. It’s very disheartening to see someone who once worked as a prosecutor, and acted as the protector of the law as a civil affairs secretary, using his legal expertise to wriggle off the hook.
These people, who disrupted state affairs and disregard the country’s Constitution, must be brought to justice. The Special Investigation Committee must either open more hearings or visit the detention center in person to grill the witnesses who refused to stand before the hearing. Should they refuse to attend until the end, then they should be punished strictly for contempt of the National Assembly. Also necessary is an amendment to the current law which prohibits the parliament from forcing someone to attend a hearing.
According to the law, if a witness refuses to show up at a hearing without justifiable reason, the witness could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison or could be ordered to pay a maximum fine of 10 million won. However, if the witness refuses to attend the hearing to the end, the Assembly has no legal authority to force the witness to attend a hearing unless a court grants it a warrant.
Because of this loophole, 14 out of 27 witnesses summoned to the hearing didn’t show up. The law should be revised. Wednesday’s hearing was nothing more than a performance — and not a very convincing one.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 26
최순실 국정농단 사태의 진상을 규명하기 위해 7일 두번째로 열린 국정조사 청문회에 핵심 증인들이 줄줄이 불출석했다. 사태의 주범인 최씨와 딸 정유라씨를 비롯해 우병우 전 민정수석·안종범 전 경제수석 및 문고리 3인방(이재만·정호성·안봉근 전 비서관) 등 핵심 관련자들이 갖가지 이유를 대며 출석을 거부해 ‘최순실 없는 최순실 청문회’가 되고 만 것이다.
구속 상태인 최씨는 '공황장애'를 불출석 사유로 댔다. 하지만 최씨는 구속된지 한 달 넘는 기간 동안 의약품을 반입한 기록이 없다. 꾀병을 핑계로 출석을 거부했을 가능성이 크다. 민정수석 시절 최씨의 국정농단을 비호한 의혹을 받고있는 우 전 수석의 경우는 더욱 심각하다. 그는 집을 떠나 장모의 저택에 은신하는 꼼수까지 쓰며 출석을 거부했다. 출석요구일 7일 전까지 출석요구서를 직접 수령하지 않으면 불출석해도 처벌받지 않는 법의 허점을 악용한 것이다. 검사 출신으로 법질서의 최종 파수꾼 격인 민정수석을 지낸 사람이 알량한 법률지식으로 국민을 농락하니 억장이 무너진다. 이렇게 국정농단에다 법치농단까지 서슴지 않는 자들에겐 국법의 엄중함을 보여줘야한다. 국조특위는 청문회 회수를 늘리거나 구치소 현장조사를 해서라도 이들을 반드시 증언대에 세워야 한다. 끝까지 불응하면 국회모욕죄를 적용해 엄벌해야 한다.
현행 증언감정법을 개정하는 조치도 반드시 필요하다. 증언감정법은 출석을 요구받은 증인이 정당한 이유 없이 불출석하면 3년 이하의 징역이나 1000만원 이하 벌금을 물도록 하고 있다. 하지만 증인들이 끝까지 출석을 거부하면 사실상 강제할 수 있는 조치가 없다. 이날 청문회에 채택된 증인 27명 가운데 절반이 넘는 14명이 불출석한 것도 이런 법의 허점 때문이다. 국회의 출석요구서에 사법기관의 구인영장만큼의 강제력을 부여하는 방안을 적극 검토해야할 것이다.