Can we be happy after all? (국문)

“I attended the candlelight protest for the first time. It was the political issues that inspired me, but the real reason that made me go to the square on a weekend was because our lives are not so happy,” said a friend who works in the fashion industry. With more than five million people participating in the six candlelight protests, it wasn’t hard to find someone to talk about her experience. But I found it noteworthy that a fashionista who has kept her distance from political and social issues voluntarily participated in the protest.
It may not be of much consolation, but Koreans are not the only people who spent time confused this year. The United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union, and foul-mouthed Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States. Europe and the United States were stirred by political and social issues. With Brexit and the Trump election, the English-speaking world came up with a new phrase, “post-truth.” Its use has drastically increased since June, and it was named the 2016 word of the year by Oxford Dictionaries. It is defined as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” Emotion is often more effective than facts or truth.
Oxford chose the word that reflects social, cultural, political, economic and technological phenomenon. We can see the world trends by the list of finalists. One of the shortlisted words was “hygge.” A Danish word, it means “comfortable conviviality and feeling of contentment.” It is the satisfaction found in a simple life, spending good times with a loved one, wrapped in a warm blanket, drinking tea in candlelight. Hygge is part of Danish culture, and the British and American media’s coverage made it a worldwide trend. It addresses the demand to escape a frustrating reality.
Denmark is the happiest country in the world. According to the World Happiness Report 2016 by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs’ team, Denmark was at the top and Korea is in 58th place. Denmark has a solid social safety network, so people don’t have to worry about education, health care or jobs and have a good work-life balance and strong family ties. Danish people also say that the high level of trust in the government and authority is a major factor. Heidi Christensen, a Dane, says that the foundation of happiness is that people can trust others, family and neighbors as well as government and politicians.
Then, even when President Park Geun-hye resigns, Koreans won’t be happy immediately. Can we find a next president who is trustworthy? Can we trust the government? Can companies end the practices that they say they couldn’t avoid? Can the media become more mature? In the new year, we need to think about ways to build trust.
“촛불 집회에 처음 갔어. 판을 깔아준 건 정치 문제지만, 쉬는 날 광장까지 나온 진짜 이유는 우리 삶이 행복하지 않기 때문인 것 같아.” 패션업계에서 일하는 A가 말했다. 여섯 차례 열린 촛불집회 참석자가 500만 명을 넘었으니 A의 동참은 특별할 것도 없지만, 정치·사회적 담론과는 거리를 두고 지낸 '패션 피플'인 그가 제 발로 나간 현상에 주목했다.
위로가 될지 모르겠으나 올해 우리만 혼돈의 시간을 보낸 건 아니다. 영국의 유럽연합(EU) 탈퇴를 결정한 ‘브렉시트’, 막말과 혐오 발언을 일삼은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 당선 등 유럽과 미국에서도 정치·사회적 이슈가 사회를 흔들었다. 브렉시트와 트럼프 현상을 겪으면서 영어권에서는 ‘포스트 트루스(post-truth)’라는 단어가 새롭게 떠올랐다. 6월 이후 사용이 급증했고 마침내 지난달 옥스퍼드사전이 ‘올해의 단어’로 선정했다. 포스트 트루스는 객관적 사실이나 진실보다 감정에의 호소나 개인적 확신이 여론 형성에 더 큰 영향을 미치는 현상을 말한다. 사실이나 진실보다 감성이 대중에게 더 통한다는 의미에서 ‘탈 진실’ 정도로 해석된다.
옥스퍼드사전은 사회·문화·정치·경제·기술적 현상을 반영하는 단어를 ‘올해의 단어’로 선정한다. 후보 단어를 훑어보면 그 해를 가늠해 볼 수 있다. 마지막까지 경합한 후보 리스트에서 ‘휘게(hygge)’라는 단어를 찾았다. 덴마크어인데, 단순하고 소박한 생활 속에서 느끼는 편안함·안락함·만족감을 뜻한다. 촛불 켠 방안에서 포근한 담요를 덮고 차를 마시며 사랑하는 사람과 시간을 보내는 것이 대표적인 '휘게' 장면이다. 덴마크인들 삶 속에 깊숙이 자리 잡은 휘게 트렌드는 영미 언론이 일제히 다루면서 세계로 퍼지고 있다. 갑갑한 현실에서 벗어나 숨을 돌리고 싶은 욕구를 포착한 것이다.
덴마크는 세계에서 가장 행복한 나라다. 제프리 삭스 미국 컬럼비아대 교수 등이 펴낸 ‘세계 행복 보고서 2016’에 따르면 157개국 가운데 행복도 1위다. 한국은 58위다. 사회 안전망이 튼튼해 교육·의료·일자리를 걱정하지 않아도 되고, 일과 가정이 균형을 이뤄 가족 관계도 단단하기 때문이다. 정작 덴마크인들은 ‘정부와 권력에 대한 높은 수준의 신뢰‘를 중요한 요인으로 꼽는다. 최근 만난 덴마크인 하이디 크리스텐센은 “정부와 정치인은 물론 가족, 이웃 등 타인을 신뢰할 수 있다는 것이 행복감의 바탕”이라고 했다.
그렇다면 박근혜 대통령이 내려온다고 당장 우리가 행복해질 것 같지는 않다. 신뢰할 만한 차기 대통령을 감별해 낼 수 있을까. 정부 조직 체계를 신뢰할 수 있을까. "어쩔 수 없는 사정"이 있었다는 기업들이 그 사정을 없앨 수 있을까. 언론이 더 성숙해질 수 있을까. 새해에는 신뢰를 쌓는 방법을 고민했으면 한다.
