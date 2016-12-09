Not a question of privacy (국문)
더 이상 '세월호 7시간' 놓고 국력소모 안 된다
Dec 09,2016
Media reports that President Park Geun-hye had invited a hairdresser to the Blue House to have her hair done while 315 lives were at stake in a sinking ferry on April 16, 2014 is horrifyingly shocking.
The report claimed that 90 minutes were spent on hair styling, and while the Blue House admitted to Park’s hair appointment, it insisted that it only took 20 minutes. One broadcaster reported that Park did her hair intentionally to make her look fatigued when she arrived at the scene of crisis management headquarters at 5:15 p.m. Clearly the president and her aides had their priorities mixed.
The foundation of the doubts around the president stems from the lack of transparency in her governance style. Park was mysteriously absent for seven hours during the Sewol ferry crisis, and yet remains silent. The president’s schedule is public and an extension of governance. But her aides merely gave out fractional explanations. This is an act of clear disregard for the people and cannot be tolerated in a democratic state.
The ambiguity of the Blue House has aggravated suspicion over the seven hour hiatus in state leadership during a time of crisis. Because of unclear explanations, suspicions and distrust have built up. Rumors are rampant. Some claim the president had a secret affair, administered a secret shamanism ritual, or had a makeover on her face. The rumor mill is at work because the Blue House responded poorly.
The fact that it responded that the hairstyling took up 20 minutes not 90 minutes as claimed by a media report is proof that the Blue House was well aware of her whereabouts and deeds during the president’s questionable seven-hour disappearance. The president should speak for herself. She would place herself in a bigger hot seat if she claims she has right to keep her privacy. We must stop the vain presumptions about the seven-hour mystery. The only way to do so is for the president to confess honestly to the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 30
박근혜 대통령이 세월호 참사 당일인 지난 2014년 4월16일 315명이 배 안에 갇혀 있다는 보고를 받고도 미용사를 청와대로 불러 올림머리 손질을 했다는 보도는 충격적이다. 당시 머리를 손질한 시간에 대해 한겨레신문은 90분이라고 보도했고 청와대는 20분이라고 해명했다. SBS는 세월호 참사 당일 박 대통령이 오후 5시15분 중앙재난대책본부에 도착하기 전 의도적으로 피곤해 보이도록 머리를 손질했다고 보도했다. 대통령직 수행 과정에서 무엇이 소중한지를 제대로 판단하지 못한 행동이다. 김기춘 전 비서실장을 비롯한 청와대 보좌진도 당시 대통령을 제대로 보필하지 못한 책임을 져야 한다.
근본적인 문제는 박 대통령 국정수행 과정의 투명성 부족이다. 박 대통령은 세월호 참사 당일 7시간 동안의 행적에 대한 의구심이 증폭됐음에도 아직까지도 명쾌한 설명을 하지 않고 있다. 대통령의 시간은 그 자체로 국정 수행의 역사다. 그런데도 아직까지 관계자들이 찔끔찔끔 해명하는 수준을 넘지 못하고 있다. 이는 민주국가에서는 있을 수 없는 일로 국민을 우롱하는 처사다.
청와대의 비밀주의는 세월호 7시간의 대한 의구심을 증폭시킨 가장 큰 요인이다. 불투명하고 미흡한 해명이 꼬리를 물면서 의혹에 의혹을 낳았고, 이는 결국 국력 낭비로 이어졌다. 대부분 근거 없는 의혹으로 밝혀지긴 했지만 사고 당일의 대통령 행적과 관련해 연애설·굿판설·성형시술설 등 다양한 설이 등장해 사회를 혼란시킨 것은 청와대의 미숙한 대응 탓이 크다.
청와대가 "90분간 머리 손질했다"는 보도에 즉각 "20분"이라고 해명한 것은 세월호 7시간에 대해 이미 소상하게 파악하고 있다는 방증이다. 그렇다면 박 대통령이 직접 그 7시간을 국민 앞에 솔직히 밝히는 게 도리다. 이를 두고 ‘대통령의 사생활’이라고 어물쩍 넘어가려고 한다면 더 큰 비난과 혼란만 자초할 뿐이다. 더 이상 세월호 7시간을 둘러싼 불필요한 국력 소모는 막아야 한다. 박 대통령은 국민 앞에 모든 것을 고백해야 하며,이는 국민에 대한 예의다.