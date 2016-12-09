Disappointing so far (국문)

The first and second hearings at the National Assembly earlier this week over the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil disappointed because of a critical lack of substance. The legislature plans to hold another round of hearings next week to dig up some truths behind the ever-evolving scandal. It is fortunate that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle could listen to testimonies by heads of conglomerates, President Park’s former Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon, and Choi’s aides, all of whom appeared as witness at the hearings.
Nevertheless, the legislature’s grilling fell short of our expectations due to the absence of key figures such as Choi, senior presidential secretary for policy coordination Ahn Chong-bum, Park’s personal secretary Jeong Ho-seong and senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo.
The substandard way of running the hearing, as seen in legislators’ insulting rhetoric and superficial questions to the witnesses, was hard to accept. Many of the representatives simply reiterated what had been discovered by the press and vociferously attacked the witnesses without solid evidence.
The former chief of staff was forced to backpedal, albeit unwillingly, on his earlier claim that he knew nothing about Choi Soon-sil because of the video footage provided by a netizen who was watching the televised hearing. Thanks to the video clip, the presidential chief of staff had to admit to a connection with Choi. “As I am watching the footage, I can hardly say I have never heard of her name,” he said. Such a disappointing pattern of questioning leads to an argument against such hearings.
The core of the so-called Choi-gate scandal is the fact that an ordinary citizen with no government position played a central role in an elected government thanks to her connection with the president. If our lawmakers — or law enforcement authorities, for that matter — fail to find the truth behind the scandal, it could lead to a critical loss of impetus for the president’s retreat from government. The legislature’s hearings must aim to get closer to the facts, given national attention to the scandal.
Lawmakers must come up with effective ways to enhance the level of their inquiries through thorough preparation and the wise selection of witnesses. If necessary, they must invite outside experts.
At the same time, our lawmakers must respect the integrity of witnesses and others who take the stand. When they do not comply with lawmakers’ summons or commit perjury, they must receive much heavier penalties than before. The people don’t want to see any suspects protecting themselves by exploiting their knowledge of the law, as Park’s former civil affairs secretary Woo has done.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 9, Page 34
1, 2차를 마친 '최순실 청문회'는 국민들에게 답답함만 안겨준 맥빠진 청문회가 됐다. 다음 주 추가 청문회와 한 차례 현장 조사를 한다고 하지만 대기업 총수들이나 김기춘 전 대통령 비서실장, 최순실씨 측근 인사 등 중요 증인들이 다시 증언대에 앉을 리 없다. 무엇보다 최순실·안종범·정호성·우병우 등 핵심증인들은 또다시 불출석할 게 뻔하다. 결국 주범은 빠지고 종범만 조사하는 '맹탕 청문회'로 흘러갈 운명이다.
망신주기와 독설, 겉도는 질문은 이번 청문회에서도 예외가 아니었다. 청문위원들은 확보된 증거 하나 없이 언론에 보도된 의혹을 나열하며 "네 죄를 네가 알렸다"식으로 호통만 쳤다. 한사코 최순실을 모른다던 김기춘 전 청와대 비서실장의 철벽 방어막을 뚫은 건 청문회를 TV로 지켜보던 한 네티즌의 제보 영상이었다. 이 영상 탓에 청문회 12시간 동안 모르쇠로 버티던 김 전 비서실장의 "최순실이란 이름은 이제 보니까 제가 못들었다고 말할 수는 없다"는 발언이 나왔다. 그러니 이번에도 어김없이 국회 국정조사와 청문회 무용론이 나온다.
최순실 국정농단 사건의 핵심은 민간인이 정상 절차가 아닌 방법으로 국정을 좌지우지 했다는 것이다. 사건의 진상이 정확하게 규명되지 않으면 대통령 퇴진 요구에 대한 근거를 잃게 된다. 국정조사 청문회는 당연히 정치 공세와 인기 영합, 인격 모독이 아니라 사건의 진실에 다가서도록 노력해야 한다. 전 국민적 이목이 집중된 건 물론이다.
그렇다면 이대론 곤란하다. 청문회의 품격과 질을 대폭 높이는 특단의 대책이 나와야 한다. 철저한 사전 준비와 신중한 증인 채택은 기본이다. 필요하다면 전문가를 초빙해 치밀한 준비를 하는 등 비전문성을 극복할 노력도 해야 하다. 출석 증인과 참고인에 대해선 최소한의 예의도 갖춰야 한다. 대신 정당한 이유 없이 출석에 응하지 않거나 위증하는 증인에겐 처벌을 대폭 강화할 필요가 있다.알량한 법 지식을 활용해 교묘히 법망을 빠져나간 우병우 전 청와대 민정수석과 같은 청문회 도피범을 또 다시 만드는 건 안될 일이다.