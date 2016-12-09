Famed artists to produce unification song

American R&B singer Peabo Bryson is collaborating with Grammy-award winning producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to produce the “One K Global Campaign Song.”In an effort to encourage the unification of the Korean peninsula, the three musicians were joined by vice president Hitoshi Yoshioka of the London-based recording studio Metropolis Studio at a promotional press conference held at the YTN Hall in Mapo District, western Seoul on Thursday.Bryson, who is remembered for his timeless recordings of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin soundtrack and “Beauty and the Beast” from the film of the same name, said he was “honored” to participate in the One K campaign.The singer expressed eagerness at being able to use his talents for the sake of Korea, and believed that the campaign would produce positive results.The Metropolis vice president explained that an international version of the track will be released next year, while an undecided Korean artist would record the Korean version of the song, which will be released alongside it.By Chung Jin-hong