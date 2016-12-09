Prosecution drops Yoo Sang-moo charges

Prosecutors have dropped charges against comedian Yoo Sang-moo in his recent attempted rape case.According to an official statement by the comedian’s agency Koen Stars on Thursday, Yoo was not indicted in the case which lasted seven months.“Although we were disappointed at how the accuser’s statement was being reported as true, we humbly awaited the results of the investigation,” said the company. “Regardless of the prosecutor’s results, we would still like to apologize for causing discomfort through this shameful event.”The comedian was previously arrested at a motel in Gangnam for alleged sexual assault of a woman in her twenties on May 18. The two reportedly met for the first time on social media a few days before the allegations were made. Although the accuser initially dropped the charges against Yoo, she re-filed them shortly after.By Chung Jin-hong