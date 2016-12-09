Kara’s Heo Young-ji to join K.A.R.D on single

Idol singer Heo Young-ji, formerly of girl group Kara, will be featured on an upcoming single from DSP Media’s rookie group K.A.R.D.The mixed-gender act, consisting of members BM, J.seph, Jeon So-min, and Jeon Ji-woo, who were unveiled as a “project group” by the record label, announced that the former Kara member would join them as their first “hidden” member to feature on their debut single.“The hidden card works to introduce unexpected music and performance by the group, but not only that, it also works as a way to introduce a singer, dancer, DJ, and various artists from different areas to join the group as a hidden member,” said the company. “Heo Young-ji is stepping forth as the first to synergize with the other four members.”Heo will feature on the group’s upcoming debut record “OhNana,” which is set for release on Dec. 13. It will be the singer’s first music activity since Kara’s last single “Cupid,” released last year.Heo recently transformed into an actress for a role on tvN drama “Another Miss Oh,” which ended its run in June. The show reached 10 percent of total viewership for its final episode, which is impressive for a cable drama.By Chung Jin-hong