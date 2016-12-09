2016.12.8 NOW PLAYING

Romance, comedy, thriller/ 103/ KoreanHan Jae-in, played by Ha Ji-won, is a mystery writer who gets on her neighbors’ nerves for suspecting that everyone is a killer. She occasionally accuses people of murder, earning herself the image of a reckless freak among not only her own neighbors but also the police.Her career as a writer is not going so well either, having been stuck with the plot for an upcoming novel for five years. When even her publisher gives up hope for the writer, Jae-in decides to write a story about the serial murder case that has been going on in her own neighborhood, Itaewon.Just in time, Jae-in suspects that there was a murder on the upper floor of her house and tries to report it, but the police disregard her words, having heard too many nonsensical stories from her in the past.Determined, Jae-in decides to chase after the suspect herself, and dreams of becoming a best-selling mystery writer while doing so.Drama, romance, comedy/ 84/ Hong KongAnother Asian romance flick has arrived to fill the winter air with love. Starring the famous actors Donnie Yen Ji-Dan, Chen Yan Xi, Ko Chen-tung, and Angelababy, the movie is already drawing in much attention with its fancy cast.The film tells the stories of two couples, one being Officer Cool (Donnie Yen Ji-Dan) and Jojo (Chen Yan Xi) and the other being Nam Lee (Angelababy) and Boy (Ko Chen-tung). Cool suffers from a disease with which he cannot smile, and Jojo is an amnesiac, constantly forgetting things. This works as a difficult point for Cool, since his lover occasionally forgets who he is even in the middle of their date. Another couple, Nam Lee and Boy, start out pretending to date for a week, but find each other amusing, and ultimately fall in love.Drama/ 107/ FrenchThomas, played by Romain Duris, used to be a great piano player. But now he barely makes his ends meet as a real estate broker, sending people out to the streets. Facing his 30s, Thomas now stands at the point of his life when he has to choose the path he wishes to take. He had hoped to be a famous pianist, like his mother, but he already gave up on that dream a long time ago. Not only that, his father Robert, played by Jonathan Zaccai, who’s a gangster and loan shark, continues to involve him in his violent life.One day, Thomas gets the chance to set his fingers on the piano again. But it’s not easy for him to transform his current life as a broker into a hardworking piano player. The grown man even makes a big fuss to his instructor Miao Lin, played by Linh-Dan Pham, during his lessons. Will Thomas be able to reform himself into a passionate piano player?The film’s music director, Alexandre Desplat, is known to have created music for nearly 90 movies, such as “Lust, Caution,” “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button,” “The King’s Speech” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”Animation, family, comedy/ 70/ EnglishA winter animated movie to entertain audiences of all ages during the season, “Snowtime!” tells a heartwarming story.As children get a few weeks off from school for the winter break, they set out as two teams to begin a snowball fight. The goal of the fight is to conquer the snow fort that produces endless amounts of snowballs. With their own set of rules and orders to follow, the children are deeply engaged in their grand battles, ready to take over the snow fort.The film’s soundtrack is gaining attention, as it features renowned Canadian singer Celine Dion and popular Canadian pop band Simple Plan.The movie is a remake of the classic Canadian movie “The Dog Who Stopped The War,” which was released in 1984. After 32 years, the story returns with more fascinating sounds and upgraded visuals.Drama/ 117/ FrenchAn interesting bromance between two renowned French artists - painter Paul Cezanne and writer Emile Zola - is the premise of this French drama.As young boys at school, Cezanne and Zola became best friends in the beautiful northern French region of Aix-en-Provence. The two had many similarities, ranging from their interest in the arts to beautiful women. They shared each other’s stories about their love, family, and dreams, slowly becoming not only lifetime friends but also priceless artistic assistants to each other. They cherish and admire each other, and when criticisms are needed, their remarks can be as harsh and cold as ever.When Cezanne and Zola grow up, however, they each begin to interact with other artists, leading them to step into their own comfort areas.A few years later, while Zola is establishing his reputation, publishing the popular works of “Therese Raquin” and “L’Assommoir,” Cezanne has trouble getting recognition for his paintings. As the two characters face contrasting situations after having spent so many years together, they come to reminisce the old days from time to time.When Zola releases his novel “L’Œuvre,” in 1886, the protagonist of which is based on his old friend Cezanne, the painter decides to pay his friend a visit, the first in a long time.Drama/ 100/ English59-year-old man Daniel Blake, played by Dave Johns, has lived to this day as an earnest carpenter in Newcastle. As he gets older though, his heart problems seem to only get worse, making it almost impossible for him to continue working. For the first time in his life, Daniel sets out to request aid from the government, hoping to receive some unemployment benefit to help him support himself.His meetings at the office, however, do not go well, and receiving subsidies seems to be almost impossible for him.While Daniel faces hardships making ends meet, he runs into single mom Katie, played by Hayley Squires, who roams around trying to find a decent shelter for herself and her two young children Daisy (Briana Shann) and Dylan (Dylan McKiernan).Her only way to get out of the one-roomed homeless shelter in London is to comply with living in a faraway flat located in the middle of nowhere. But after meeting Daniel, she begins to feel less alone.The film won the Cannes Film Festival’s top Palme d’Or prize in 2016.