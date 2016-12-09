Kospi tops 2,000 for first time in month

Seoul’s main bourse rose for a third straight day on Thursday to finally recover to the 2,000 level for the first time in a month. Investor sentiment strengthened ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, where policymakers are expected to prolong their asset-buying program.The Kospi closed at 2,031.07, up 39.18 points, or 1.97 percent, from the previous trading day. Institutional investors led the rise, purchasing 658.4 billion won ($567.7 million) in shares. Foreign investors followed, buying 24.5 billion won. Retail investors limited the uplift, selling 652.7 billion won.Large-cap shares were strong on Thursday, rising 2.1 percent. Mid-cap and small-cap shares, too, went up by 1.8 percent and 1 percent each.By sector, steel advanced the most, by 3.5 percent, followed by transport equipment at 3.3 percent, securities at 2.7 percent and chemicals with 2.5 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics beat its Wednesday record, closing 1.02 percent stronger at 1,790,000 won. Search engine operator Naver soared 7.2 percent to 804,000 won, reaching its highest closing price in the last two weeks. Automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.03 percent to 142,000 won, thanks to purchases made by institutional investors.On the losing end, Samsung C&T snapped a three-day rally to close 1.54 percent down at 127,500 won. Game developer NC Soft plummeted 9.73 percent to 218,000 won. On Thursday, the company released a new game called Lineage Red Knights, but feedback for the new version of Lineage, one of Korea’s most successful game franchises, failed to meet expectations.The secondary Kosdaq rose 6.1 points, or 1.05 percent from the previous trading day, to close at 584.62. Medytox leaped 5.78 percent to 334,900 won and Komipharm added 0.45 percent to close at 33,700 won. Celltrion slipped 0.41 percent to 98,300 won, and CJ E&M fell 0.17 percent to 57,600 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.8 percent to 1158.5 on the dollar.Korean government bond yields for three-year treasuries went down two basis points to 1.71 percent, while the 10-year bond yield dropped four basis points to 2.16 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]