KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in, right, and employees of the tobacco and ginseng company deliver coal briquettes to low-income families in Gaepo-dong, Gangnam, southern Seoul on Wednesday. The briquettes are used to heat homes in the winter. KT&G will be delivering 962 million won ($830,000) in products this year that will help those in dire situations stay warm, the company said. It has been distributing such products, including winter tents, since 2004. [KT&G]