Participants of the Inside Fintech Conference and Expo check out a display explaining the latest fintech technology at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday. The two-day event is considered the biggest fintech and blockchain conference in Asia. Major participants include the largest blockchain consortium, R3 CEV, and Roger Ver, who made a fortune out of the digital currency Bitcoin and is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech today. [NEWSIS]