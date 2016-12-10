Losing One’s Wallet (지갑 분실)

지갑을 분실한 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.몇 주 전에 친구들과 저녁을 먹으면서 다소 과음을 했다. 집에 가는 길에 버스에서 잠이 들었다. 정류장에서 내려 보니 지갑이 온데간데 없었다. 버스에서 흘렸을 것이라고 추측했다. 버스 회사에 전화를 걸었다. 해당 버스 안을 뒤져 봤다. 헛수고였다. 지갑이 없어진 것이다. 그 지갑 안에는 중요한 물건이 많이 들어 있었다. 신용카드, 현금, 쿠폰, 사진 등등 여러 가지가 있었다. 할 수 없이 카드를 전부 정지시켜야 했다. 구청에 가서 신분증도 재발급받아야 했다. 정말 귀찮은 일이었다.Talk about when you lost your wallet.A few weeks ago, I had a few too many during dinner with friends. I dozed off on the bus on my way home. When I got off at my stop, my wallet was nowhere to be found. I figured I must have dropped it on the bus. I called the bus company. I looked in the bus in question. It was all for nothing. The wallet was gone. A lot of important things were in that wallet. Credit cards, cash, coupons, photographs, you name it. I had no choice but to cancel all of the cards. I also had to visit the district office to get my ID re-issued. It was a big hassle.I had a few too many during dinner. 나는 저녁을 먹으면서 과음을 했다.You should never drive if you’ve had a few too many. 과음을 했으면 절대로 운전하면 안 된다.I drink lots of water if I had a few too many. 나는 과음을 하면 물을 많이 마신다.My wallet was nowhere to be found. 내 지갑이 온데간데 없었다.We searched everywhere, but it was nowhere to be found. 여기저기 찾아봤지만 그것은 온데간데 없었다.My keys were nowhere to be found. 내 열쇠를 도저히 찾을 수 없었다.I had no choice but to cancel my credit cards. 어쩔 수 없이 신용카드를 정지시켜야 했다.I have no choice but to punish you. 너에게 벌을 줄 수밖에 없구나.She had no choice but to buy a more expensive ticket. 하는 수 없이 그녀는 더 비싼 표를 구입해야 했다.I had to get my ID re-issued. 신분증을 재발급받아야 했다.When are you going to get your license re-issued? 면허증은 언제 재발급받을 거야?She went to the bank to get her credit card re-issued. 그녀는 신용카드를 재발급받으러 은행에 갔다.Getting a new ID was a big hassle. 새로운 신분증을 발급받는 것은 아주 귀찮은 일이었다.Cooking is a big hassle compared to ordering in. 음식을 주문하는 것에 비해 음식을 직접 하는 것은 매우 번거롭다.It won’t be a big hassle if you start early. 미리 시작하면 그리 피곤한 일은 아닐 거야.