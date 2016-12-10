How Trump Is Good for China

Perhaps no country has taken more hits from Donald J. Trump than China. During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump made it sound as if making America “great again” meant defeating China.중국만큼 도널드 트럼프의 공격을 많이 받은 나라도 없다. 트럼프는 대선기간 내내 “중국 정부가 불법적으로 수출을 지원하고 통화를 조작해 미국의 부를 빼앗아 가고 있다”고 주장했다. 그의 대선 슬로건인 미국을 다시 위대하게는 중국을 박살 내 유일 초강대국의 지위를 되찾자는 선동처럼 들렸다.But much of the Chinese public supported him. And President Xi Jinping was among the first world leaders to congratulate him. Mr. Xi, in his message to the president-elect, expressed hopes of building on the “common interests” between the world’s two largest economies.그러나 이상하게도 중국 국민은 트럼프를 열광적으로 지지했다. 시진핑(習近平) 국가주석은 트럼프가 당선되자 가장 먼저 축하인사를 건넨 지도자 중 한 명이었다.Beijing is looking forward to change in Washington. For the Chinese, the Obama era has been the most difficult period in United States-China relations since President Richard M. Nixon renewed ties in 1971. The Obama administration, with Hillary Clinton as secretary of state, made its “pivot to Asia” about containing Beijing, aiming to strengthen and enlarge the American alliance system in the Asia-Pacific region while increasing America’s military footprint there. The pivot was backed by an economic plan, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a now-moribund trade pact created in part to isolate Beijing.베이징(北京)은 워싱턴의 환골탈태를 고대하는 상황이다. 중국 입장에서 버락 오바마 대통령이 집권한 지난 8년은 1971년 미·중 관계 정상화의 문을 연 리처드 닉슨 대통령 행정부 이래 가장 어려운 시절이었다. 힐러리 클린턴이 국무장관을 지낸 오바마 행정부는 ‘아시아 중시(pivot to Asia)’ 전략을 통해 미국과 아시아·태평양 지역 동맹을 강화하려 했다. 아태 지역에서 중국의 힘을 빼고 미국의 군사적 주도권을 확대하려는 의도였다. 보호무역주의자 트럼프의 당선으로 물거품이 되긴 했지만 오바마는 중국의 경제적 고립을 유도하기 위해 일본과 손잡고 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)을 추진하기도 했다.Since the end of the Cold War, from President Bill Clinton to President Obama, the United States has been trying to remake the world in its own image — building an American empire in the name of globalization. Through ever larger and more complex alliances and global institutions that the United States designed, Washington has sought the global standardization of rules in trade, finance and international relations. It has used political, economic and military might to push other countries to adopt electoral democracy and market capitalism.91년 냉전이 종식된 이래 빌 클린턴 대통령부터 오바마 대통령까지 미국 지도자들은 세계를 미국의 구상에 따라 재조립하려 했다. ‘세계화’란 미명 아래 ‘미국 제국(American Empire)’을 건설하려 한 것이다. 미국의 설계에 따라 규모가 커지고 복잡해진 동맹과 국제기구를 통해 무역과 금융·국제관계에 대한 글로벌 표준을 만들고자 했다. 이를 바탕으로 미국은 정치·경제·군사력을 확장해 다른 나라들이 민주적 선거제도와 시장 자본주의를 받아들이도록 압박했다.China has refused to yield. While the Chinese have been great beneficiaries of this era, Beijing has engaged globalization on its own terms. China’s gains from globalization have helped turn the country from a poor agrarian economy into an industrial powerhouse within one generation. Yet Beijing has insisted on strengthening its one-party political system and opening its market only so much.그러나 중국만은 이를 거부했다. 세계화로 가장 많은 혜택을 받긴 했지만 중국 정부는 세계화를 자국 규칙에 맞춰 받아들였다. 이를 통해 중국은 불과 한 세대 만에 가난한 농업국가에서 강력한 공업국가로 변신했다. 하지만 정치적으로는 공산당 일당독재를 강화하고 시장 개방의 범위도 제한했다.This approach is working for China. The Chinese economy continues to advance in both size and technological sophistication, so much so that China looms in the minds of many American elites as the most potent long-term threat.이 같은 정경분리 개혁방식은 상당한 성과를 거뒀다. 중국 경제는 양적으로는 물론 질적으로도 지속적으로 성장했다. 이에 놀란 미국 지도층은 중국이 장기적으로 미국에 가장 위협적인 상대가 될 것이라고 인식했다.But these elites fail to realize — and Mr. Trump appears to understand — that while they have been obsessed with the rise of China as a threat to the United States-led liberal order, America’s domestic political foundations have been decaying. The tendency of American elites to try to mold the world to their liking created a conflict in their own country, between Americans with power and ordinary people. The American empire was built at the expense of the American nation.트럼프는 이미 알고 있었던 듯 보이지만 워싱턴의 지도층은 알아차리지 못한 사실이 있다. 급부상한 중국이 미국식 자유주의 질서에 위협이 될까 봐 힘을 투사하는 동안 미국 내부의 정치체제는 쇠락의 길을 걸었다는 점이다. 세계 질서를 자신들이 원하는 대로 끌고 가려던 미국 지도층의 노력은 국내에서 가진 자와 못 가진 자 간의 갈등을 부채질했다. 미국 내부의 희생으로 미 제국을 세운 셈이다.Globalization has benefited those Americans at the top with concentrated wealth and influence while the middle class has stagnated or shrunk. The country’s industrial base, the economic bedrock of the middle class in the postwar era, has been shattered. America’s infrastructure is in disrepair, its education system badly underperforming, and its social contract in shambles. It has 4.5 percent of the world’s population and about 20 percent of its gross domestic product, yet accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s military expenditures.세계화 정책 덕분에 미국 상류층에 부와 권력이 집중된 반면 중산층은 몰락했다. 중산층의 경제적 기반이었던 산업기반이 산산이 부서졌다. 인프라는 낡아 빠졌고 교육 시스템도 망가졌으며 사회계약체계도 엉망이다. 미국은 전 세계 인구의 4.5%와 국내총생산(GDP) 20%를 차지하지만 전 세계 군사비 지출의 40% 가까이를 부담하고 있다.에릭 리정치학자(원문:http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/15/opinion/how-trump-is-good-for-china.html)