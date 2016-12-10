What broke the Tacoma Bridge down? ('타코마 다리'를 무너뜨린 건…)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.1940년 11월 7일. 미국 워싱턴 주의 타코마 다리가 준공된 지 불과 4개월 만에 힘없이 주저앉았습니다.On Nov. 7, 1940, the Tacoma Bridge in Washington, D.C.only four months after its*collapse: 무너지다 *completion: 완료, 완성거대한 다리를 무너뜨린 건 끊임없이 불어온 바람이었습니다.The bridge wasby non-stop wind.*tear down: 파괴하다, 허물다바람에 조금씩 흔들리던 다리는 점점 더 진폭을 키우더니 바람의 진동수와 다리의 진동수가 같아진 순간 스스로 무너져 내렸습니다.More and more, the bridgein the wind. When the bridge could no longer stand the wind’s strength, it came down.*shudder: 떨다, 흔들리다이른바 '공명 현상'This is called “.”*resonance: 울림, 공명전공자들에 따르면 바람이 만들어낸 작은 진동이 모여 엄청난 힘을 만들어낸 겁니다.According to, small vibrations formed by the wind gather to create an enormous force.*specialist: 전문가, 전공자건국 이래 최대라는 232만 명의 시민들, 그리고 또 다시 연행자 수 0명. 종북도, 비국민도, 데모꾼도 아닌, 그래서 단지 시민일 뿐인 이들이 만들어 낸 2016년 겨울의 풍경이었습니다.They say the largest number of peopleat the rally last Saturday, reaching 2.32 million, and not one person was taken to the police station. This was a scene created on a winter day in 2016 by the citizens, notpeople or*gather: 모이다 *pro-North Korean: 종북의 *unpatriotic: 비애국적인 *rioter: 폭도광장은 발랄하고, 교양 있으며, 맑고, 예의 바르고, 어둡지 않습니다.Thein Gwanghwamun Square wasand, not dark.*atmosphere: 분위기 *lively: 생기 넘치는, 발랄한 *cultured: 교양 있는 *pure: 맑은, 순수한 *civil: 예의바른이들에게 색깔을 씌우고, 비자발성을 주장하고, 조종 받는 존재들로 폄하하려는 누구들이야말로 어둡고, 탁하고, 예의 없으며, 음험하지 않은가.Those who view these people as politically motivated,that they’re not there, orthem as beingare the ones who are dark,and*assert: 주장하다 *voluntarily: 자발적으로 *degrade: 비하하다 *manipulate: 조종하다 *impolite: 예의 없는 *crafty: 음험한, 교활한무엇보다도 그들은 타코마 다리의 공명현상을 전혀 예측하지 못했던 당시의 토목공학자들처럼. 낡은 사고와 전략과 계산을 가지고 지금의 광장을 논하려 드는 것이 아닌가.They’re trying to understand thewith old thoughts, strategies, and calculations. This is similar to thewho built the Tacoma Bridge, who failed tothe resonance of the bridge.*rally: 집회 *civil engineer: 토목공학자 *foresee: 예견하다즉, 낡은 생각의 틀로 이른바 보수의 결집을 기도하고 그렇게 해서 이른바 보혁 갈등을 원하는 것이라면 그것은 너무 처량하지 않은가.If what they want is to unify thethrough these old thoughts andbetween the conservatives and, then that is truly unfortunate.*conservative: 보수의 *ignite conflict: 갈등을 불러일으키다 *progressive: 진보의타코마 다리의 설계자는 바람의 세기만을 계산했을 뿐 바람의 시간을 계산하지 못했습니다.The designer of the Tacoma Bridge only calculated theof the wind, not its*strength: 세기 *duration: 지속 기간바람은 끊임없이 불었고, 다리를 무너뜨린 공명현상은 바로 거기서 비롯된 것이었지요.But the wind continuously blew, and that’s whatresonance, whichthe bridge*trigger: 촉발하다 *bring down: 붕괴시키다시민들이 일으킨 바람은 벌써 두 달 째 접어들고 있습니다.The wind that the citizens are creating is already reaching its second month.그리고 지난번 밥 딜런의 노랫말로 소개해 드린 것처럼 우리는 그 바람이 어디서 불어오는지도 알고 있습니다. 일기예보가 없어도 말입니다.It was Bob Dylan, who I have quoted before, who said, “You don’t need ato know which way the wind blows.”*weatherman: 일기 예보자오늘(5일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.December 5th, 2016Translate & Edited by Shon Ji-hye and Brolley Genster