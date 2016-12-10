Choi skips assembly’s hearing, claims to be ill

Kim Ki-choon, center, former presidential chief of staff, testifies at the parliamentary hearing in the National Assembly on Wednesday. Choi Soon-sil refused to show up at the hearing, saying she suffers from a panic disorder. [OH JONG-TAEK] 김기춘(가운데) 전 대통령 비서실장이 수요일 국회 국정조사 청문회에서 답변하고 있다. 최순실씨는 공황장애를 사유로 제출하고 청문회 출석을 거부했다. [오종택 기자]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, December 8, 2016The National Assembly held the third day of special hearings into anabuse of power scandal involving the president and her friend Choi Soon-sil. But Choi did not, refusing a parliamentary order to appear, citing health issues and an ongoing*unprecedented: 전례가 없는*show up: 나타나다*criminal case: 형사사건박근혜 대통령과 측근 최순실씨가 개입한 전례 없는 권력남용에 대한 국회 국정조사가 사흘째 열렸다. 그러나 최씨는 건강이 나쁘고 현재 수사를 받고 있다는 이유로 국회의 동행명령장을 거부하고 출석하지 않았다.After Choi, the daughter of aleader who acted as mentor to President Park Geun-hye when she was young, was, the 60-year-old submitted a statement to the 18-member committee refusing to come, claiming she suffers from*cult: 광신적(사이비) 종교집단*summon: 소환하다*panic disorder: 공황장애최씨는 청문회 출석요구서를 받고서 공황장애를 이유로 출석하지 못한다는 사유서를 국회의원 18명으로 구성된 국정조사위원회에 제출했다. 최씨는 젊은 시절 박 대통령의 정신적 조언자로 활동했던 사이비 종교 지도자의 딸이다.The committee didn’t buy Choi’s excuse and issued a parliamentary order to force her. But it was notand Choi chose to remain in a detention center in southern Seoul where she is awaiting trial on charges of abuse of power, coercion, attempted coercion and attempted fraud.*attendance: 출석*legally binding: 법적 구속력이 있는국정조사위원회는 최씨의 불출석 사유를 인정하지 않고 출석을 강제하는 동행명령장을 발부했다. 그러나 동행명령장은 법적 구속력이 없었고 최씨는 서울 남부 소재 구치소 안에 그대로 남는 것을 선택했다. 최씨는 현재 직권남용, 강요, 강요미수, 사기미수 등의 혐의로 기소돼 재판을 기다리고 있다.Of the 11 people who received parliamentary orders to attend the hearing, only Jang Si-ho, a niece of Choi,. She came to the hearing at 3:30 p.m. to beabout her involvement in her aunt’s alleged coercion and fraud.*comply: 따르다, 준수하다*grill: 다그쳐 묻다국회가 동행명령장을 발부한 11명 가운데 최씨의 조카 장시호씨만 청문회에 출석했다. 장씨는 오후 3시30분쯤 청문회에 출석했고 이모의 강요와 사기에 본인이 어떻게 관여했는지에 대해 심문을 받았다.Under the law, the assembly has no legal authority to force ato attend a hearing unless a courtit a warrant to do so. The Constitutional Court ruled in 2008 that an order to force someone to attend a hearing was unconstitutional.*witness: 증인*grant: 승인하다, 허락하다법률에 의하면, 법원이 영장을 발부하지 않으면 국회가 증인을 청문회에 강제로 출석시킬 법적 권한은 없다. 헌법재판소는 2008년에 증인을 청문회에 강제로 출석시키는 명령을 위헌으로 판결했다.But Choinotlegal penalties for refusing to show up. She could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for refusing a parliamentary order.*be free from~ : ~로부터 자유롭다그러나 최씨가 청문회 출석 거부한 것에 대해 처벌받지 않는 것은 아니다. 국회의 동행명령장을 거부한 행위로 최대 징역 5년을 선고 받을 수 있다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)