In Nixon's footsteps

Choi Soon-sil scandal resembles the Watergate Scandal in many ways. U.S. President Richard Nixon was forced to resign after the largest political scandal of the 20th century. On Aug. 9, 1974, Nixon gave a speech to the nation from the oval office to announce his resignation. “America needs a full-time President and a full-time Congress, particularly at this time with problems we face at home and abroad,” he said. “To continue to fight through the months ahead for my personal vindication would almost totally absorb the time and attention of both the President and the Congress in a period when our entire focus should be on the great issues of peace abroad and prosperity without inflation at home. By taking this action, I hope that I will have hastened the start of that process of healing which is so desperately needed in America.”Korea, today, is actually in a more desperate need for a full-time president and a full-time National Assembly. Nixon’s words — “To continue to fight through the months ahead for my personal vindication” — hints that he thought he had committed no wrong. President Park Geun-hye also says that her associates have committed the wrong and denies the charges stated by the prosecution in its indictments of Choi and others.Nixon, in fact, did not step down willingly. The process was extremely close to Park’s recent course of actions. He repeatedly lied to the people and journalists that he worked hard for the country and had no knowledge about the Watergate break-in. Lies produced more lies and cover-ups were followed by more cover-ups. Ron Ziegler, Nixon’s White House press secretary, dismissed the first report of the break-in at the Watergate Hotel as a “third rate burglary.” That manner of handling a scandal was revisited in Korea during the Chung Yoon-hoi leak in 2014, which the Park Blue House dismissed as nothing more than a story from a jjirasi, or a gossip publication.The biggest point of similarity between the largest political scandal in America in the 20th century and the largest political scandal in Korea in the 21st century is the undeniable evidence that made Nixon and Park surrender.In the Choi scandal, Park issued her first apology to the public after JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, obtained a tablet PC of Choi’s and reported on its contents. In the case of Nixon, his lies were laid bare by a recording of his orders to his White House aides to cover up the scandal, pay the wire-tappers to perjure during trials and use the Central Intelligence Agency to stop the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of the scandal.Park will most likely face more shocking revelations through the independent counsel investigation and the legislature’s own probe into the case. “These are inoperative!” Ziegler declared before journalists, admitting that lies and cover-ups would no longer work. Nixon first fired his chief of staff H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, presidential assistant for domestic affairs, similar to Korea’s presidential secretary for civil affairs. Park also ended up firing her Civil Affairs Secretary Woo Byung-woo and her three longtime aides, nicknamed the “three doorknobs” for the access they enjoyed to the president.In July 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to recommend impeachment of Nixon on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. After a so-called smoking gun — Nixon’s voice recording — was made public, members of the House and Senate who opposed the impeachment supported it. Nixon’s friends in the Senate then forced him to resign before impeachment. Two days later, on Aug. 7, 1974, Nixon announced his resignation and left the White House.But Nixon and Park, who were sure to be impeached, showed drastically different responses. Nixon quickly stepped down and got pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. Park, however, employed a trick to disturb the lawmakers’ alliance to pass the impeachment by making a controversial proposal to the legislature. Although she was already impeached in the people’s hearts, she tries to resuscitate the presidency with a respirator and sneered at the protesters’ voices.In his resignation speech, Nixon said what Park wanted to say. “In all the decisions I have made in my public life, I have always tried to do what was best for the nation,” he said. In her Nov. 29 speech to the nation, Park also said, “The policies that are in question now were pushed forward with my belief that they are public projects for the sake of the country.”The ruling and opposition parties are juggling two balls — constitutional amendments and impeachment — thrown by the Blue House. Park must know that although Nixon did not do actual harm to the U.S. society, she is a co-conspirator who created chaos in the conglomerates, administration, top posts in various private sectors, and university, medical and sports communities. Park must be awakened from the delusion originating from Choi Tae-min and Choi Soon-sil’s 40-year spell, regain her true self and stand free and independent mentally.In his book “The Philosophy of Right,” translated by T. M. Knox, Philosopher Georg Hegel compared war to winds and wrote, “Just as the blowing of the winds preserves the sea from the foulness which would be the result of a prolonged calm, so also corruption on nations would the product of prolonged, let alone ‘perpetual’, peace.”A war is a catastrophe and Choi Soon-sil is a small disaster. If she had not bought on that storm, Park’s remaining term would have turned into foul water. The irony that we should be thankful for Choi and the scandal that bears her name must be used as a lesson in designing Korea in the post-Park-Choi era.최순실게이트는 워터게이트와 많이 닮았다. 미국 대통령 리처드 닉슨을 임기 중에 사임으로 몬 20세기 최대의 정치스캔들인 그 워터게이트다. 닉슨은 1974년 8월9일 백악관 집무실에서 대국민 사임연설을 이렇게 마쳤다: "…국내외에 문제가 산적한 지금 미국은 풀타임 대통령과 풀타임 의회를 필요로 합니다. 제가 개인적인 혐의를 벗자고 앞으로 몇달을 투쟁한다면 대통령과 의회의 시간만 낭비할 것입니다...내가 사임함으로써 미국에게 절실히 필요한 힐링(healing)의 과정이 빨리 시작되기를 바랍니다."국정에 전념하는 풀타임 대통령과 풀타임 국회는 오늘의 한국이 더 절실하다. "혐의를 벗자고 몇 달을 더 투쟁하면…"이라는 말은 자기에게 잘못이 없다는 암시다. 박근혜 대통령도 잘못은 주위 사람들이 저지른 것이라고, 검찰이 공소장에 명시한 혐의까지 부인한다.닉슨은 순순히 물러나지 않았다. 박 대통령의 버티기와 판박이다. 닉슨은 국민과 기자들에게 자신은 국가를 위해서 헌신적으로 일했을 뿐 워터게이트는 알지도 못했다고 거듭거듭 거짓말을 해댔다. 거짓말이 거짓말을 낳고 은폐에 은폐가 겹쳤다. 백악관 대변인 론 지글러는 워터게이트를 "삼류 절도사건"이라고 일축했다. 2014년 정윤회문건 사건 때 청와대가 "찌라시"라고 한 말의 원조다.20세기 미국 최대의 정치스캔들과 21세기 한국 최대의 정치스캔들이 가장 많이 닮은 부분은 닉슨과 박 대통령으로 하여금 두 손을 들게 만든 직접적인 동기다.최순실게이트에서는 jtbc가 최순실의 태블릿PC를 입수하여 그 내용을 보도한 다음 날 박 대통령이 1차 대국민 사과를 했다. 닉슨의 경우도 그가 백악관에서 최측근 보좌관들과 사건 은폐를 모의하고, 돈으로 도청꾼들이 재판에서 위증을 하게 하라, 중앙정보국(CIA)로 하여금 연방수사국(FBI)의 워터게이트 수사를 저지하게 하라, 고 지시한 내용이 담긴 녹음테이프가 공개되어 그때까지 닉슨이 한 말이 모두 거짓말로 밝혀졌다.박 대통령의 경우도 특검과 국조에서 더 많은 증거가 나올 가능성이 높다. 닉슨의 대변인 론 지글러는 기자들 앞에서 "이제 안되겠다"(These are inoprative!)라고 선언했다. 거짓말과 은폐가 더는 안통한다는 의미로 한 말이다. 닉슨은 일단 비서실장 H.R. 홀드먼과 우리의 민정수석에 해당되는 최고위 보좌관 존 얼리크먼을 음참마속의 심정으로 해임했다. 박 대통령도 마침내 문고리3인방과 민정수석 우병우를 잘랐다.1974년 7월 하원 법사위원회가 닉슨 탄핵결의를 27 대 11로 가결하여 하원 본회의로 넘겼다. 권력남용과 의회모독과 사법적 정의실현 방해가 탄핵사유였다. 닉슨의 육성이 담긴 녹음테이프라는 증거물(Smoking gun)이 공개되자 상.하원의원들 중에서 탄핵에 반대하던 사람들이 찬성으로 돌아섰다. 상원의 닉슨 친구들이 닉슨에게 탄핵당하기 전에 사임하라고 종용했다. 이틀 뒤인 8월7일 닉슨은 사임을 발표하고 참담한 심정으로 백악관을 떠났다.그러나 "탄핵 확실"에 대한 두 대통령의 대응은 정반대다. 닉슨은 얼른 하야하고 후임 대통령으로부터 사면을 받았다. 박 대통령은 국회로 뜨거운 감자를 던져 탄핵전선을 교란시키는 잔꾀를 부린다. 국민으로부터 이미 상징적인 탄핵을 받았지만 산소호흡기를 달고라도 버티는 데까지는 버텨보자며 광장의 소리를 비웃는다.닉슨은 사임연설에서 박 대통령이 할 말을 먼저 했다: 제 공직생활 중에 저는 언제나 미국에 가장 좋은 결정만 내렸습니다." 박 대통령도 11월29일 대국민 담화에서 "지금 벌어진 여러 문제들 역시 저로서는 국가를 위한 공적인 사업이라고 믿고 추진했던 일이었고..."라고 말했다.여야당은 청와대에서 날아 온 개헌과 탄핵의 두 개의 공을 들고 힘든 곡예를 하고 있다. 박 대통령은 알아야 한다. 닉슨은 미국사회에 실해(實害)를 끼치지 않았지만 박 대통령 그는 대기업, 정부와 민간분야 주요 인사, 대학가, 의료계, 스포츠계를 카오스로 만든 공범이다. 박 대통령은 최태민.순실의 40년에 걸치 혼몽한 주술에서 깨어나 "본래의 나"를 되찾아 정신적으로 홀로서야 한다.철학자 게오르크 헤겔(1770~1831)는 역저 "법철학"에서 전쟁을 바람에 비유하여 바람이 불지 않으면 바다의 오물이 청소되지 않는다고 말했다.전쟁은 큰 재앙이고 최순실은 미니재앙이다. 그녀가 폭풍우를 몰고 오지 않았으면 박 대통령의 남은 임기중에 한국은 악취가 진동하는 "박.순실"천지가 될 것이다. 최순실이 "고마운" 이 엄청난 역설을 "박.순실 이후"의 한국을 설계하는데 교훈삼아야 한다.