In the cloud-grey mornings (상고대로 덮인 아침) / All-star lineup (KLPGA 대상 시상식)

상고대로 덮인 아침Mountain climbers walk on a ridge on Mount Taebaek in Gangwon, which is covered with hoarfrost on Tuesday as temperatures drastically plummeted. [LIM HYUN-DONG]등산객들이 화요일 기온이 갑자기 떨어져 상고대로 뒤덮인 강원도 태백산 산등성이를 걷고 있다. [임현동 기자]KLPGA 대상 시상식Female golf players in the KLPGA tour pose for a group photo on the award ceremony stage at Lotte World Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. Ko Jin-young was selected as the KLPGA player of the year, while Park Sung-hyun, who will be joining the U.S.-based tour next year, was honored as the player with the most number of wins. [NEWSIS]화요일 서울 송파구 롯데월드호텔에서 열린 2016 KLPGA 대상 시상식에서 한국 여자 골프 선수들이 기념촬영 하고 있다. 고진영이 KLPGA 올해의 선수상을 수상했고, 내년에 미국 LPGA로 진출하는 박성현이 다승상을 차지했다. [뉴시스]