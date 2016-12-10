The Korea discount (국문)

When foreign media cover the Korean Peninsula, most of the news is negative and often centers on North Korea’s nuclear tests. The negative reputation has led to a so-called Korea discount, referring to Korean companies being undervalued. Lately, revelations of Choi Soon-sil’s involvement in state affairs and President Park Geun-hye’s corruption has led to an impeachment vote, adding yet another negative factor.
On Tuesday, foreign media paid special attention to the National Assembly hearing on the scandal. The heads of nine corporate groups, including Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK, stood as witnesses together for the first time in 28 years. “It’s a rare moment of public reckoning for South Korea’s most powerful business leaders,” the AP wrote. “The panel has no power to punish but its chairman has said the hearing is a place for apology,” the BBC reported.
At the hearing, the cozy relationship between politics and business came into focus. All news reports included a remark by the GS Group chairman and head of the Federation of Korean Industries, Huh Chang-soo, that went, “It’s a South Korean reality that if there is a government request, it is difficult for companies to decline.”
The Wall Street Journal noted, “Traditionally, South Korean officials have leaned on the Federation of Korean Industries, a private lobbying group of the chaebol of which Samsung’s founder was the inaugural chairman, to solicit donations from the corporate sector.”
The foreign media has also focused on Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, heir-apparent to a conglomerate with the 11th highest brand value in 2016. Lee vowed to abolish Samsung’s Future Strategy Office and leave the Federation of Korean Industries.
Bloomberg reported that Lee appeared in public without a script for the first time and seemed nervous and hesitant to answer lawmakers’ questions. It also pointed out that opposition lawmakers demanded Lee give appropriate answers.
The foreign media described “chaebol” as a legacy of back-scratching between the government and businesses. The Financial Times wrote that chaebol make up 80 percent of the Korean economy and are tightly linked with the government.
They are regularly found guilty for unlawful gains and tax evasion, but presidents often pardon them. “These are men who never appear in public if they can help it,” the BBC wrote. “They normally live in an enclave of power and wealth, hidden behind the shaded glass of chauffeur-driven black cars.”
During the parliamentary hearing, elements of the Korea discount were revealed, and it will never be go away if business leaders continue to break their pledge for reform.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 29
*The author is an international news reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHUNG JONG-MOON
외신이 한반도를 다룰 경우 북한 핵실험 등 부정적 소식이 많다. 이로 인해 한국 기업이 저평가되는 현상을 뜻하는 ‘코리아 디스카운트’가 발생한다. 최근엔 여기에 하나 더 추가됐다. 최순실의 국정 농단으로 인한 박근혜 대통령의 탄핵 위기다.
지난 6일 외신의 관심은 ‘최순실 국정 농단 국정조사 청문회’가 열린 여의도 국회로 쏠렸다. 삼성·현대차·LG·SK 등 국내 9대 그룹 총수들이 28년 만에 증인으로 출석한 자리다. AP통신은 “한국의 가장 힘 있는 기업 총수들을 상대로 한 공개 심판”이라고 보도했다. 영국 BBC방송은 “청문회가 재벌 총수들을 벌할 권리는 없지만 그들은 청문회를 사과하는 자리로 삼았다”고 평가했다.
이날 청문회 자리에선 정경 유착이란 코리아 디스카운트의 또 다른 원인이 부각됐다. “청와대의 요청을 기업 입장에선 거부하기 참 어렵다”는 허창수 GS그룹 회장 겸 전국경제인연합회(전경련) 회장의 발언은 빠지지 않고 보도됐다. 월스트리트저널은 “정부 계획에 기업이 돈을 내고 답례로 호의적 대우를 바라는 건 한국 정치에 뿌리 깊게 박힌 관행”이라며 “(전경련은) 재벌의 사적 로비 그룹”이라고 꼬집었다.
외신의 관심은 세계 11위의 브랜드 가치(2016년 포브스 추산)를 가진 삼성의 실질적 총수인 이재용 삼성전자 부회장에게도 쏠렸다. 미래전략실 폐지와 전경련 탈퇴 등 이 부회장의 말을 상세히 보도했다. 블룸버그통신은 “이 부회장이 원고가 준비되지 않은 채 처음으로 대중 앞에 모습을 드러냈다” “국회의원들의 질문 공세에 긴장하고 머뭇거리는 모습을 보였다”고 전했다. 통신은 또 “야당 의원들은 이 부회장을 향해 제대로 된 답을 내놓으라고 소리쳤다”며 의원들의 고압적이고 준비되지 않은 태도도 지적했다.
외신들은 ‘재벌(chaebol)’을 정경 유착의 부정적 유산으로 지목했다. 파이낸셜타임스는 “재벌은 한국 경제의 80%가량을 차지하며 정부와 아주 단단히 얽혀 있다. 정기적으로 부당 이익과 탈세로 유죄를 받지만 이들에게 호의적인 정부가 용서해 주곤 했다”고 썼다. BBC는 “그들은 어쩔 수 없는 경우가 아니면 나타나지 않는다. 대개 권력과 부가 있는 그들만의 세상에 산다. 검은 고급 승용차의 검게 선팅된 유리 뒤에 숨어 있다”라고 묘사했다.
국회 청문회가 최순실 국정 농단의 진실을 파헤치는 과정에서 숨어 있던 ‘코리아 디스카운트’의 요소들이 적나라하게 드러난 건 감내해야 할 일이다. 하지만 청문회에서 “환골탈태하겠다”는 기업 총수들의 약속이 이번에도 지켜지지 않는다면 ‘코리아 디스카운트’는 영원히 해결되지 않을 것이다.
정종문 국제부 기자