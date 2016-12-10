3 Bailey kids from ‘Wonderful Life’ at NY festival

An annual festival that celebrates a New York village’s purported connections to “It’s A Wonderful Life” is featuring the appearance of all three surviving actors who played the Bailey children in the 1946 Christmas classic.Organizers in Seneca Falls say the film’s 70th anniversary is being marked with appearances this weekend by Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu), Carol Coombs (Janie) and Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy). They portrayed three of the four children of George and Mary Bailey, played by James Stewart and Donna Reed.Known as “the Bailey kids,” the trio will be signing autographs and discussing their work in the film, directed by Frank Capra.Many in Seneca Falls believe their hometown served as the inspiration for Capra’s fictional Bedford Falls after he visited the upstate village in late 1945.The four-day festival wraps up Sunday night. AP