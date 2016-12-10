Time to get back to business (국문)
정치는 탄핵되어도 경제는 살려야 한다
Dec 10,2016
The National Assembly has gone to the historic vote to impeach scandal-ridden President Park Geun-hye for shamefully disgracing the national name and breaking the trust with the people and constitution through illicit abuse of power. Unprecedented insecurity in state affairs is unavoidable. Everything within the executive and administrative authority spanning from the defense to economic front would be shaken. In the worst case, the government would become dysfunctional, or even completely impotent. What is most worrisome is the economy. Regardless of political insecurity, the economy must be business as usual.
The economy does not tolerate insecurity. The local economy has been left unattended because all attention was paid to the scandal involving the president and her friend Choi Soon-sil. Challenges and uncertainties on the domestic and external front have snowballed. It is hard to decide what is most dangerous. Corporate sales have dipped and consumer sentiment has slipped to a seven-year low.
Economic institutes have all turned more skeptical about next year’s economy. The state-run Korea Development Institute shaved its outlook for next year’s economic growth to 2.4 percent, a rare move since the state think tank usually backs the government’s relatively buoyant outlook. It indicated further downgrading, saying it had not factored in political insecurity from impeachment or an earlier-than-scheduled presidential election. The corporate sector cannot make business plans for next year due to foggy prospects. Consumers are weighed down by debt and cannot afford any spending. Retailers are struggling to keep their business running. But there is no economic leadership to combat these challenges.
Conditions on the external front are worsening. The U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to renew lift-off in interest rates next week. Although a hike was forewarned, emerging markets could suffer a rout run. Higher interest rates could shake the household debt that has reached explosive levels and crumble along with the real estate market. The economy is full of ticking bombs requiring subtle as well as precise policy moves to remove the uncertainties in the market. The incoming administration of Donald Trump has been filled with hardcore surrogates and supporters of the “America First” policy. Seoul may have to brace for renegotiation on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement or cost-sharing on U.S. troops in Korea.
Yet Korea is lost because it lacks an economic command center. Seoul cannot fight immediate dangers nor draw up next year’s outline. If the economy goes down, everything goes with it.
Politicians should immediately get to work to restore state order. The first thing is to rebuild the economic command center and form an emergency economic committee to tend to the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 9, Page 34
경제 위기 경고음 곳곳서 들리는데
최순실 사태에 컨트롤 타워 실종
국정 혼란 계속땐 진짜 위기 올수도
탄핵의 날이 밝았다. 탄핵이 되든 안 되든 오늘은 어제와 다를 것이다. 당분간 극심한 국정 혼란이 불가피할 것이다. 국방·외교·안보와 경제·사회가 일제히 흔들릴 수 있다. 단단히 대비하지 않으면 국정 마비, 무정부 상태로까지 이어질 것이란 우려가 나오고 있다. 가장 걱정은 경제다. 탄핵 여부와 별개로 경제는 굴러가야 한다. 정치 불안이 경제의 발목을 잡아서는 안 된다.
경제는 불확실성을 가장 싫어한다. 최순실 국정 농단 사태 이후 두 달 가까이 우리 경제는 방치돼 왔다. 그 사이 경제를 둘러싼 나라 안팎의 불확실성은 눈덩이처럼 부풀고 있다. 어디서부터 풀어가야 할지 모를 지경이다. 기업 매출은 줄고 소비 심리는 7년 만에 최악으로 떨어지는 등 주요 경제 지표가 일제히 곤두박질하고 있다. 경제예측 기관들은 내년 우리 경제 성장 전망을 줄줄이 하향 조정하고 있다. 한국개발연구원(KDI)은 2.4%로 대폭 낮췄다. 비교적 낙관적 전망치를 내놓은 국책연구기관으로선 이례적이다. 더 나쁜 건 이런 전망이 탄핵과 조기 대선 등 정치 불확실성을 반영하지 않았다는 점이다. 재계는 내년 경영 계획을 제대로 못 세우고 있고 1300조원의 빚에 눌린 가계는 지갑을 꽁꽁 닫고 있다. 유통 기업들은 한파를 넘어선 경제 빙하기를 걱정하고 있다. 이를 극복해야 할 경제 리더십은 정치 혼란에 묻혀 실종상태다.
나라 밖 사정은 더 안 좋다. 다음주엔 당장 미국의 금리 인상이 예고돼있다. 월가는 인상 확률을 100%로 본다. 예고된 악재라지만 신흥국 위주의 시장 발작이 일어날 수 있다. 임계점에 달한 가계부채가 부동산 시장 급락과 맞물리면 굉음을 내며 붕괴할 수도 있다. 잘 조율된 정책으로 시장의 불확실성을 하나하나 줄여나가지 않으면 어디서 도화선이 터질지 모른다. 게다가 곧 출범할 도널드 트럼프 정부의 공세도 기다리고 있다. 트럼프는 월가 출신 경제 장관들을 앞세워 철저히 아메리카 퍼스트, 미국 국익 우선을 요구할 것이다. 한미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상이나 방위비 인상 요구를 기습적으로 밀어붙일 수도 있다.
중국의 압박도 거세지고 있다. 사드(고고도미사일 방어체계) 를 빌미로 유커의 방한을 제한하고 한류를 가로 막는 한한령(限韓令)에, 중국에 진출한 롯데 계열사에 대해 전방위 세무·소방 조사까지 전방위 공세에 나서고 있다. 일본은 "책임자가 불분명하다"며 한일 통화 스와프 협상에서 발을 빼고 있다. 게다가 미·중간 환율·무역 분쟁 조짐도 갈수록 짙어지고 있다. 경제 컨트롤 타워가 실종된 지금 누가 이런 일에 대비하고 있나. 대비는커녕 내년 경제 운영 계획도 짜지 못하고 있는 게 우리 정부의 현실이다.
경제가 무너지면 정치도 없다. 최순실 블랙홀이 나라의 모든 이슈를 삼키는 동안 정치권이 한 일이라곤 그 위에 올라타 국정 혼란을 더 부추긴 것 뿐이다. 오늘 탄핵 표결 후에는 달라져야 한다. 정치의 불확실성을 없앨 로드맵을 제시하고 경제 리더십을 복원하는 게 급선무다. 여야가 즉시 거국적 경제비상대책회의를 구성해 경제 살리기에 나서기 바란다.