Mick Jagger celebrates the birth of eighth child

Dec 10,2016
Mick Jagger’s representatives say the rock legend has welcomed the birth of his eighth child.

Jagger, the 73-year-old frontman of the Rolling Stones, was on hand Thursday at a New York hospital when girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to the couple’s son. According to a statement, both parents are “delighted” and “mother and baby are doing well.”

Jagger already has seven children - Georgia, James, Jade, Elizabeth, Lucas, Karis and Gabriel - who range in age from their 40s to teenagers. He is also a grandfather of two children.

Hamrick is a ballerina who has performed with the American Ballet Theatre in New York.

In May, fellow Rolling Stone Ron Wood became a father again at 68 after his wife, Sally Humphreys, gave birth to twin girls. AP


