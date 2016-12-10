Vox populi (국문)

The National Assembly’s approval of the impeachment motion on Friday showed that justice prevails in the end. President Park Geun-hye committed a grave violation of the Constitution by allowing her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, who held no title in government, to interfere in state affairs, which cannot be forgiven in any way.
As soon as the impeachment motion was stamped with the official seal of National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, it was delivered to Park on Friday evening. At that moment, her presidential powers were suspended, and according to the Constitution, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn became acting president.
The impeachment sounded a death knell for Park’s political career. Korean politics turned a corner into a new time of political uncertainty. But this is also an opportunity to stabilize all sectors of Korean society threatened by the unprecedented abuse of power scandal. “The Korean economy has reached a crisis,” Chung said after the impeachment motion was passed. “We need to stand strong and normalize the state affairs that were at risk for the past months.”
The efforts of the antigovernment rallies, which have been held in central Seoul every Saturday night since Oct. 29, paid off. Lawmakers listened to the people’s call by approving the impeachment motion 234-56 in a secret ballot. The motion to impeach the president was supported by at least 56 lawmakers from the ruling Saenuri Party. Their message was clear: Park is not likely to be welcomed in Korean politics ever again.
The Constitutional Court will deliberate the impeachment’s legitimacy for up to 180 days. But with the public demand so clear, the court will likely announce its decision sooner. The Constitutional Court is unlikely to overturn the impeachment decision this time as it did with the impeachment of President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.
Korea awaits the Constitutional Court’s decision with some trepidation — but also with gratitude that the people’s voice has prevailed.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 10, Page 30
박근혜 대통령 탄핵소추안의 국회 가결은 사필귀정(事必歸正)이다. "최순실과 대통령은 동급이고,공동정권이라고 생각했다"는 청문회 증인의 말처럼 신성한 국가권력을 민간인에게 넘겨준 박 대통령의 주권 횡령은 그 무엇으로도 용서받을 수 없는 반헌법적 범죄였다. 박 대통령은 어제 오후 5시30분쯤 정세균 국회의장의 직인이 찍힌 탄핵소추의결서를 전달받은 것과 동시에 대통령의 모든 직무가 정지됐다. 헌법 승계절차에 따라 국무총리인 황교안 대통령권한대행 체제가 가동됐다.
이로써 박근혜 정치는 종언을 고했다. 한치 앞을 내다볼 수 없었던 자욱한 안개정치는 한 고비를 넘겼다. 정국과 시장을 불확실성의 세계로 몰아넣었던 가장 큰 변수가 사라짐으로써 한국 사회는 안정적인 국면으로 전환할 수 있게 됐다. 이 기회를 놓치지 말아야 한다. 정치권과 경제계,사회 각 세력이 한 마음으로 국정을 정상화해야 한다. 정세균 의장이 탄핵안 가결 뒤 "경제가 백척간두의 위기에 놓여있다. 수개월간의 국정 마비를 정리하고 더 이상의 혼란은 없어야 한다"며 민생을 살리는 정치의 회복을 강조한 것은 시의적절한 발언이다.
299명의 국회의원 중 234명이 박근혜 탄핵에 찬성표를 던졌다. 표결에 참여한 야당 의원 178명이 모두 찬성했다고 가정해도 새누리당 의원 중 최소한 56명이 찬성표를 던진 셈이다. 예상을 뛰어넘는 압도적 표결 결과가 '박근혜 이후' 정국에 던지는 메시지는 선명하다. 우선 박근혜 대통령의 정치적 회생은 불가능해졌다. 새누리당 소속 의원들이 친박을 포함해 대거 탄핵 진영에 가담했고,이는 광장의 촛불에서 표현된 민심의 혹독한 심판이 고스란히 정치권에 반영됐음을 의미한다.
이제 대통령에 대한 정치적 심판은 끝났으며, 헌법재판소에 의한 사법적 심판만 남았다. 하지만 탄핵을 요구하는 압도적 민심이 확인된 이상 헌법재판소가 이를 뒤집기는 어렵다고 봐야 한다. 헌재의 심의 기간도 헌재법에 상한으로 규정된 180일을 굳이 꽉 채우지 않고 훨씬 앞당겨지리라고 예상하는 게 자연스럽다.12년전 노무현 대통령에 대한 탄핵의결이 헌재의 탄핵판결에서 뒤집히는 일 같은 건 벌어지지 않을 것이다.
이제 정국 수습이 중요하다. 정국 수습은 헌법과 법률에 따르는 것이 순리다. 박근혜 정치가 확실히 종식되고 헌재의 판결 기간이 당겨질 것으로 보이는만큼 지금 더불어민주당에서 나오는 무리한 정치적 주장은 접어야 한다.대선의 유력주자인 문재인 전 대표는 "박근혜의 탄핵과 함께 즉각 하야투쟁을 벌이겠다"고 했고 추미애 대표는 "황교안 권한대행체제는 받아들일 수 없다.국민추천 총리를 논의하겠다"고 했는데 모두 부적절하다. 국정안정을 해치는 발상이다.