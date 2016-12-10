Walking through Busan’s cinematic history: The ‘Old Downtown Story Tour’ provides a glimpse into the city’s past

The Huinyeoul Cultural Village offers a unique travel experience located right next to Busan’s pristine seaside. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

1. A public bathroom featuring a mural painting located in Huinyeoul Cultural Village 2. The rusted chains and anchors at the shipyard of Yeongdo 3. The Yeongdo Bridge is raised everyday at 2 p.m. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

1. The steep piano-themed stairs can be found on the walking course. 2. The Huinyeoul Cultural Village became famous for its appearance in many popular Korean films. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

The famous “cinema road” on the island district of Yeongdo, Busan is a hot spot for Korean film fans. Visitors are able to see sets from famous films such as “The Attorney” (2013), “Friend” (2001), “Nameless Gangster” (2011), and more while walking through the area. The “Old Downtown Story Tour” offered by the city of Busan and its tourism organization seeks to introduce the area to tourists through pre-determined courses that take visitors to Kkangkkangi Road and Huinyeoul Culture Village, where they can learn about their favorite films. Two of the courses combined provide a relatively short walk which lasts a combined 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).The aforementioned story tour is a tourism course which visits Busan’s Jung, Seo, Dong, and Yeongdo districts, providing a culturally rich walking experience through the city’s historical sites. Kkangkkangi Road is a 4 kilometer path that stretches from the Busan Tourist Information Center and goes across the Yeongdo Bridge, ending at the Daepyeong-dong area.At the sound of a loud siren each afternoon, the massive Yeongdo Bridge is raised to allow boats to pass.Built in 1932, this drawbridge has become one of Busan’s most memorable landmarks.The bridge is also a reminder of the refugees who fled from the Communists during the Korean War in 1950, as it was frequently used as a meeting place for separated families.Due to its history, the bridge makes frequent appearances in films based in the city. The 2001 film “Friend” opens with a scene of four young friends crossing this specific bridge. Likewise, the 2011 baseball film “Perfect Game,” which is based on a true story about baseball players Choi Dong-won and Sun Dong-yeol, shows everyday life unfolding at the nearby Jagalchi Market and Nampo-dong.Due to the crowding of refugees during the Korean War, the surrounding area soon became a hub that famously attracted fortune tellers. In the sixties, as many as 50 booths were set up by these fortune tellers.When Kim Sun-deok, 82, closed her shop recently, the infamous fortune teller alley came to an end as well.As the nearby Jagalchi Market expanded its offshore equipment business, the fortune teller’s shops were demolished.Shin Gi-hun, action officer of the Jung District culture and tourism sector, said, “Although the shops were demolished, we plan on opening a video exhibition [on the area’s history] next January.”Crossing the bridge into Yeongdo, visitors will immediately be hit with the scent of oil, which originates from the nearby shipyard and dry dock. The construction of the shipyard dates back to the late 1800s during the early days of Japanese colonial rule. When the officers stationed in Daepyeong-dong, which is nearby Nampo-dong, built the first shipyard at the area, the rest became history.The word “Kkangkkangi,” which is a Korean onomatopoeia to describe the sound of hammers striking bent metal, originates from this shipyard. The sound came from the labor of widows who lost their husbands during the Korean War as they earned a living working on the ships. The widows of Yeongdo worked on planks which were as high as an apartment building without any safety equipment, swallowing steel dust while working on the ship. Many of these laborers eventually lost their hearing and lived the rest of their lives disabled.Nowadays, the “kkang-kkang” noise of hammers is replaced with the shrill sound of steel and rock clashing during maintenance of the ships on the dock.As the grinding machine was introduced in the 1970s as a more efficient way to remove rust, the hammer labor was largely reduced. Nearby the shipyard area is an area known as the “North Korean neighborhood.” Historically, the neighborhood was home to war refugees who escaped from the north.Today, there remains only one home in the area. The 66 square meter (710 square foot) construction houses six families, totaling to about 20 people who share the same building. A common bathroom is located separately from the building, which installed plumbing only last year. The scent of oil, paint, and the sea permeates the air of the tiny neighborhood.The Kkangkkangi Road comes to an end one kilometer away at a nearby area called the Yongsindang. The walk itself is relatively short and easy as the road is flat, but visitors are advised to take a rest due to fatigue from inhaling the steel dust in the air.While the first course follows along the seaside coast, the 1.3 kilometer Huinyeoul Road goes a different direction following along Mount Bongrae. Around the first 300 meters of the walk, the path converges with a hiking trail that goes its own direction along Yeongseon-dong’s coastline. Along the actual path, a steep set of stairs called the Matmeori Stairs will take visitors to the Huinyeoul Cultural Village, which is closer to the sky compared to other parts of the tour, and also provides a great view of the sea below.Similar to the previously mentioned village on Kkangkkangi Road, this cultural village is also home to war refugees. When these people were unable to secure a spot at the Daepyeong-dong refugee camps, the refugees were forced to set up camp at Mount Bongrae. The area has now become what is referred to as the Huinyeoul Cultural Village, which is home to about 900 people.The village was formerly called Isongdo Village before being renamed in 2011 due to the district’s efforts at urban redevelopment. Yeongdo District converted seven empty houses into workshops and invited artists to decorate the village and mural paint its houses.The cultural village actually became famous due to one of its houses being used as a set in the 2013 film “The Attorney.” The empty house was eventually converted into an information center as well as a gallery.In the film, the house appeared as a restaurant frequented by the protagonist played by actor Song Kang-ho. The restaurant’s owner and good friend of Song’s character enlists his help to defend her son who gets arrested and accused of sedition, springing the plot to action.The plot of the film is loosely based on real events, called the “Burim case” of 1981, when 22 students and teachers in a book club were illegally confined and tortured by the military government of former president Chun Doo-hwan. Song’s character, which used to devote his life to earning money, turns a new leaf as he prepares to defend the young man. The scene where the protagonist decides to become a human rights attorney takes place in this area, with the dark blue sea in the distance.This village makes yet another appearance in the 2011 film “Nameless Gangster” as the hometown of the protagonist, played by actor Choi Min-sik, during the character’s days as a customs official. Choi’s character eventually grows sick of his environment and leaves his village for good.The Kkangkkangi and Huinyeoul Roads are both a short walk at 4 and 1.3 kilometers respectively. The two paths are conveniently connected, allowing most visitors to visit both sites in a single afternoon.Additionally, the Busan Tourism Organization offers a friendly tour guide to accompany tourists. For more information of this free opportunity, visit www.bto.co.kr or call 051-780-2175 for more information.BY HONG JI-YEON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]