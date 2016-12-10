Impeachment vote sends market jitters

Seoul’s main bourse slipped on Friday for the first time in four days as local investors anxiously awaited the National Assembly’s vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye in the wake of a massive corruption scandal.The Kospi closed at 2,024.69, down 6.38 points, or 0.3 percent, from the previous trading day. Retail investors pulled down the index, selling 120.6 billion won ($103.4 million) in shares. Foreign and institutional investors stopped a further decline, each buying 57.1 billion won and 56.4 billion won worth of Korean stock.The market in general saw a downturn, a stark contrast to the previous trading day when many major stocks gained.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.56 percent to 1,780,000 won, ending a four-day rally during which the stock hit a record high.Chipmaker SK Hynix also slid 1.62 percent to close at 45,500 won. Portal giant Naver slipped 0.5 percent to 800,000 won.The Korea Electric Power Corporation was among the few top-listed companies to gain on Friday. It advanced 3.61 percent to 45,900 won after the government announced plans the previous day to publicly list five of its subsidiaries by 2019.Game developer NCsoft bounced back from a steep loss on Thursday, closing up 11.01 percent at 242,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq continued its uplift from Thursday, adding 9.73 points, or 1.7 percent from the previous trading day, to close at 594.35.Internet and pharmaceutical shares, both of which account for many of the index’s top listed companies, led gains, with each strengthening by 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent.Medytox jumped 7.49 percent to 360,000 won, and Celltrion increased 2.14 percent to close at 100,400 won.Kakao strengthened 4.06 percent, closing at 79,400 won. News came out Thursday that the company would go through procedures to list its subsidiary, Kakao Game.The Korean won retreated for the first time in four trading days, weakening 0.6 percent to 1,165.9 on the dollar.The three-year on Korean government bonds rose two basis points to 1.74 percent, while the 10-year yield went up four basis points to 2.21 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]