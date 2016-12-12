Comrades in arms (국문)

During the Iraq War in 2003, the U.S. Forces’ main ground unit was the First Marine Division. In the U.S. armed forces, the Marines are the combat troops that spearhead battles. They are proud that they are not the supply or backing forces in the rear.
Then commander of the First Marine Division was James Mattis, former commander of U.S. Marine Forces Central Command. Mattis was recently nominated as the next U.S. Secretary of Defense by President-elect Donald Trump. On Dec. 8, Trump chose Maj. Gen. John Kelly, ex-commander of U.S. Southern Command to head the Department of Homeland Security. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Obama was the commander of the 5th Marine Regiment during the 2003 invasion.
The three generals experienced the Iraq War together and are close, according to the U.S. media. The Washington Post reported that Mattis and Kelly recommended each other as defense secretary when they each met with Trump. Dunford’s term runs through 2017, and Business Insider predicts, “Typically, Joint Chiefs chairmen serve two terms, and having comrades like Mattis and Kelly in Dunford’s corner would make it much harder for Trump to replace him.” So it is likely that the three are likely to serve together in the Trump administration.
Mattis’ nickname is “Mad Dog” and Dunford is known as “Fighting Joe.” Kelly lost his son in the war in Afghanistan. They are fighters to the core. Mattis and Kelly are in charge of two key tasks that Trump pledges to tackle — eradicating ISIS and border control. The Post predicted, “Perhaps Kelly’s most visible role would be to help oversee Trump’s signature campaign promise: a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep out illegal immigrants.”
Including Michael Flynn, nominee for White House National Security Advisor, Trump has tapped three ex-generals for the White House.
The New York Times analyzed, “Turning to the retired officers reflects Mr. Trump’s preference for having strong, even swaggering, men around him.” But some think that Trump is making up for his weakness in foreign policy and national defense by appointing military commanders with good reputations who share his style.
The question is whether the war heroes could be masters of administrative affairs. Commander and secretary are two different jobs. A commander leads soldiers but a secretary has to face Congress, bureaucrats and citizens. A comrade risks his life, but a cabinet member must survey public sentiment. If not, it could turn into a war cabinet.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 10, Page 30
*The author is the Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHAE BYUNG-GUN
2003년 이라크전 때 미군 지상군의 주력 전투 병력이 해병1사단이었다. 미군 편제에서 해병대(marine)라는 말 자체가 선봉으로 나서는 전투병을 뜻한다. 후방에 머무는 보급ㆍ지원 병력이 아니라는 자부심을 상징한다. 당시 해병1사단장은 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인이 국방장관 후보자로 공식 발표했던 제임스 매티스(전 중부사령관)였다. 매티스 사단장을 보좌했던 1사단의 부사단장은 8일(현지시간) 미국 언론들이 일제히 국토안보부장관 후보자로 지명됐다고 보도한 존 켈리(전 남부사령관)다. 1사단 예하의 5연대 연대장은 현 버락 오바마 정부의 합참의장인 조셉 던포드였다.
이라크전 현장에서 실전을 함께 경험했던 세 사람은 꽤 친하다고 미국 언론들은 전했다. 전쟁터에서 맺어진 인연이니 그럴게다. 워싱턴포스트(WP)에 따르면 매티스와 켈리는 각각 트럼프 당선인을 일대일로 면담했을 때 서로 상대를 국방장관 후보로 추천했다고 한다. 비즈니스 인사이더는 “던포드는 임기가 남아 있는데다 전우인 매티스와 켈리가 각료로 들어서는 만큼 트럼프로선 던포드를 바꾸기 쉽지 않을 것”이라고 전망했다. 그래서 해병1사단에 함께 있었던 전우애로 똘똘 뭉친 3명이 트럼프 정부에서 함께 포진할 가능성이 높아졌다. 매티스는 별명이 ‘미친 개’이고, 던포드는 ‘싸움꾼 조’다. 켈리는 아들을 아프간전에서 잃었다. 공통점은 강골 무인들이다. 특히 트럼프가 낙점한 매티스와 켈리는 각각 당선인이 최대 과제로 내건 이슬람국가(IS) 격멸과 국경 봉쇄를 책임진다. WP는 켈리가 멕시코 국경 장벽 건설을 관할하는 업무를 맡을 것으로 전망했다.
백악관 국가안보보좌관으로 내정된 마이클 플린을 포함하면 트럼프 당선인은 백악관과 내각에 전직 장성 3명을 낙점했다. 뉴욕타임스는 트럼프 당선인이 장성 출신들에 눈을 돌리는 이유를 놓고 “강한 남자를 주위에 두려 한다”고 해석했다. 다른 해석도 있다. 트럼프 당선인은 아웃사이더다. 특히나 외교ㆍ국방에 문외한이다. 그는 이같은 약점을 군내 신망이 있으면서도 자신과 코드가 맞는 무장들을 요직에 앉히는 방식으로 해소하고 있다. 그러다보니 뜻하지 않게 ‘전우가 함께 하는 정부’가 등장할 수 있게 됐다. 그렇다면 관건은 전장의 영웅들이 행정의 달인으로도 변신할 수 있을지다. 지휘관과 각료는 성격이 다르다. 사령관은 군인을 지휘하지만 장관은 의회와 관료, 국민을 상대해야 한다. 전우는 생사를 가리지 않지만 각료는 민심을 살펴야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 전시 내각으로 비춰질 수도 있다.
워싱턴 채병건 특파원