The acting president’s challenges (국문)
국정 안정의 소명 받은 황교안
Dec 12,2016
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting on behalf of President Park Geun-hye until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on the legitimacy of her impeachment. Hwang has promised to commit to the emergency role with conviction and devotion as a public servant and prevent any vacuum in state management. He said he would do his utmost to ensure national integrity and stability. The military has been placed on an emergency stance, and the National Security Council should keep watch of North Korea and work closely with the international community on the nuclear threat.
Another urgent task is the economy, which has weakened sharply on top of slow exports. The deputy prime minister for the economy and economic management should be realigned quickly. Hwang must work with the legislature to legitimize the deputy prime minister as both the incumbent Yoo Il-ho and recently nominated Yim Jong-yong awkwardly share the same position. The cabinet must see to it that political troubles do not spill over to the economic and security fronts.
Hwang should work closely with the legislature — particularly the opposition camps that hold the majority — in administrative affairs. The opposition is critical of Hwang because he led the prosecution’s investigation of a progressive party that led to its breakup. He would add more insecurity to a weakened administration if he does not gain the confidence of the legislature. Choo Mi-ae, the opposition Minjoo Party’s chairwoman, suggested forming a policy council between the legislature and administration. The two must cooperate to quickly restore order in state affairs.
Hwang must oversee a presidential election as well as transition of power if a snap election is held. Political attention will then shift entirely to the presidential race. If an emergency election is held, the president-elect may have to go right to work without a transition period. Fair election management and good governance will become pivotal.
Prime Minister Goh Kun acted on behalf of President Roh Moo-hyun while he waited for the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment and took pains not to disrespect the president. Back then, it was highly likely that the impeachment would not go through and the president’s administration was still powerful.
But the conditions are different this time, and the court’s review could take as long as six months. The acting president must not overly contain himself to be mindful of the president. He must be bold on the actions necessary for national interests.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 10, Page 30
헌재의 탄핵 결정까지 과도기 국정은 황교안 총리의 대통령 권한대행 체제가 맡게 된다. 황 권한대행은 어제 담화에서 "한시라도 국정 표류와 공백이 생겨선 안된다"며 공직자의 소명의식과 헌신을 강조했다. "국가의 안위를 지키는 데 총력을 다하겠다"는 담화 대로 최우선 과제는 국민의 안전이다. 어제 전군에 대한 감시·경계 태세 강화에 이어 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 통한 북한 동태 점검과 비상 플랜 마련, 국제사회와의 북핵 대응 공조가 이어져야 한다.
수출부진에 내수 경기 악화로 빨간 등이 켜진 경제 위기의 진화도 화급한 과제다. 이를 위해 경제부총리 등 콘트롤 타워를 조속히 정리, 구축해 주어야 한다. 여야 정치권과 충분히 협의해 38일 째 이어져 온 유일호 현 부총리와 임종룡 내정자의 불편한 동거를 어떤 식으로든 해소해야 한다. 금융·외환시장 안정을 통해 국가 신인도 제고에 힘쓰겠다는 담화 대로 안보·경제 측면에서 '코리아 디스카운트'가 발생 않도록 해달라.
무엇보다 황 대행의 국정은 의회, 특히 과반 야권과의 협치와 소통 속에 이뤄져야 한다. 야당은 통진당 해산을 주도했던 공안통 검사 출신의 황 대행에게 거부 반응을 보여왔다. 황 대행의 행보를 마뜩찮은 눈길로 쳐다 볼 것이다. 취약한 그의 카리스마와 권위에 더해 의회와 엇박자가 잦을 경우 ‘직무정지 대통령’과 ‘불구 대행’이란 최악의 벼랑을 맞을 수 있다. 다행히 추미애 더불어민주당 대표는 국회와 정부의 정책협의체를 구성하겠다고 했다. 부지런히 열린 마음과 잰 걸음으로 의회와 소통해 국정의 공통분모를 찾아야 한다.
헌재의 ‘탄핵’ 결정 뒤 두달 내 대선이 치뤄지는 경우 황 대행은 선거관리와 차기 정권으로의 순조로운 국정 이양이란 짐도 떠안게 된다. 탄핵 소추 이후 여야의 관심은 신속히 차기 대선으로 옮겨 갈 수밖에 없다. 만약 궐위로 인해 차기 대선이 치뤄진다면 대통령직 인수위가 생략된 채 바로 당선자가 취임하게 되어 있다. 공정한 대선관리와 함께 과도기 국정 공백을 성공적으로 메우는 것이 무엇보다 중요한 이유다.
노무현 대통령의 탄핵심판 기간 동안 고건 대행은 노 대통령의 그림자도 밟지 않는 '로우키' 행보를 했었다. 탄핵이 기각될 가능성이 높았고, 청와대 386참모들의 은근한 견제도 작동했다. 그러나 이번에는 헌재 심리기간이 최장 6개월로 예측키 어려운 터에 이같은 전례를 반복할 필요는 없다. 권한대행의 법률적 한계 내에서 안정적 국정관리를 하되 대통령 눈치를 보며 좌고우면만 해선 곤란하다. 나라를 위해 필요한 선택이라면 소신껏 추진하는 담대함도 겸비해 주길 기대한다.